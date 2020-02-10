Larissa Lima Resurfaces on Instagram, Quashes Butt Surgery Rumors

Earlier this year, Larissa Lima revealed her struggle with depression and went on a hiatus from social media in order to heal.

Over the weekend, she resurfaced on Instagram -- to shut down wild, hateful rumors that her hiatus was to cover plastic surgery.

"After a long time in the shadows, it is breathtaking to feel the sunshine on my face," Larissa captioned a photo over the weekend.

For the first time since January, she was updating her Instagram with new photos.

A number of them focused upon her fitness efforts -- sometimes, exercise is a key component of maintaining one's mental health.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Larissa's butt was featured prominently in the pics.

Unfortunately, this led some conspiracy theorists to declare that Larissa's absence hadn't been due to depression.

Instead, they theorized without any proof, Larissa had allegedly manufactured this claim as a cover while she underwent a Brazilian butt lift.

"Hi guys," Larissa wrote in a new post, responding to the ridiculous comments.

She observed: "Many have been commenting on my most recent posts that I was off social media having plastic surgery."

"That is incorrect," Larissa informed her followers.

She explained her absence: "I have been in a very tough fight of anxiety and depression."

"At my lowest, I did not go to the gym," Larissa revealed.

She added: "I didn't get my nails done as I usually do."

"I had no joy of life," Larissa detailed of her mental health battle.

"And sometimes," she described, "I would not eat even when my stomach was growling."

If you are close to loved ones with depression or have it yourself, you recognize these tell-tale symptoms.

"This is the nature of my battle with depression and anxiety," Larissa lamented.

"I will shower, take care of my teeth, do laundry, clean the house," Larissa wrote.

"But I will not do the extra things that make me feel good," she explained, "like getting my nails done."

Notably, she's still doing better than some with depression.

Some people struggle to shower regularly. It's not that they don't want to be clean like the rest of us, they are just, well, depressed.

"I have always enjoyed experimenting with make up, doing my nails, and even getting dressed nicely to go to the gym," Larissa wrote.

"This is my way of doing things when I am well," she explained.

Additionally, Larissa confessed: "The plastic surgery that people think I've had is something I can't afford right now."

And if she could and she opted to get it, folks, she'd let you know.

"I've been very transparent about the work I have done with botox and fillers," Larissa reminded.

She added: "as well as my desire to get breast implants."

"If I got a Brazilian Butt Lift," Larissa reasoned, "I would have posted about it."

The woman who got anal bleaching and wrote "It's so pink now!" is not going to fake a whole mental illness to cover up getting a butt job.

"I think it's important to tell you my experience with depression and anxiety," Larissa correctly stated.

"I stopped being me," she lamented, "but I'm coming back to the person I am happy to be."

That is encouraging news and we love her attitude.

As always, we wish Larissa the best -- and the same goes for countless others suffering from depression and anxiety.