Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky: Officially Dating!

The 2020 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday night, and while she's not a nominee this year, Lady Gaga will likely be in attendance as the winner of last year's Oscar for Best Original Song.

And she may take the opportunity to make debut the new man in her life on the red carpet:

No, despite rumors to the contrary, Gaga is not dating Bradley Cooper.

And it doesn't appear that her A Star Is Born co-star played a role in the singer's breakup with Christian Carino last year.

We may never know why those two called off their engagement.

But we do know that Gaga has found happiness with a different businessman:

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old posted this photo of herself clearly enjoying the company of San Francisco-based CEO Michael Polansky.

"We had so much fun in Miami," she captioned the post.

"Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

It's Polansky's first appearance on Gaga's Instagram page, and many believe it's her way of preparing the public for a red carpet couple debut on Sunday.

Little is known about Polansky, other than the fact that he's head of San Fran investment firm the Parker Group, and he and Gaga have been dating on the down-low for several weeks.

"He didn't want to be known yet and neither did Gaga but they decided at the Super Bowl to let it be public," an insider tells E! News.

"She's really into him! They are opposite of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her," the source adds.

"He's very well off, smart and an investor. He definitely cares a lot about Gaga, but is very low-key and not typically one for the public eye."

It's unclear exactly when the Gaga and Polansky got together, but it seems that the couple is moving very fast.

"She's been dating the same guy for over a month," says the insider.

"They've been seeing each other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him," the insider shares.

"He's the same guy she spent New Year's with and they had already been seeing each other for a weeks," the source adds.

The source adds that while Gaga usually proceeds with caution in new relationships, she's been unable to help herself when it comes to Polansky.

"They've been out and about in LA and spending a lot of time at her house," the insider claims.

"She's taking him with her everywhere she goes and they don't want to be apart."

Well, we guess the good thing about dating a millionaire CEO is that there's a good chance he owns a tuxedo.

Ya know, in case any formal events should arise in the next week or so.