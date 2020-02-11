Kylie Jenner Releases Rare Photo Outtakes, Breaks Internet So Hard

Kylie Jenner won't let her status as a mother or her desire to have even more children stop her from flaunting her body.

Nor should she, as she's proven yet again.

Last year, we saw Kylie's Playboy cover, reminding us that Playboy still exists. Now, she's sharing some outtakes.

Some undeniably outrageous outtakes.

"Playboy outtakes," Kylie captions a pair of photos that she uploaded to Instagram, where she has 162 million fans.

In both photos, she is resting on her side, posing in a bit of a twist with her butt on display under transparent fabric.

The 22-year-old also serving face in both pics, not quite letting her butt or her long, luscious mane steal the show.

In other words, Kylie looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Kylie's tantalizing photos are similar to each other, as you can clearly see if you've got eyes, but not quite identical.

In the second one, her butt is even more visible - with her booty front and (almost) center in the image.

She's also showing off her foot.

From Kylie Jenner, this is no innocent act - she dated alleged rapper and renowned foot fetishist Tyga for years.

This is deliberate fan service for a lot of weird Internet dudes.

"Oooooh, mommy!" commented one admiring fan.

The thought of someone young enough to call Kylie "mommy" instantly aged us 1,000 years, for what it's worth.

Another follower refers to Kylie as an "icon."

They're not wrong.

Her family took notice too, of course. "WELL GOOD MORNING," big sister Khloe writes in all caps.

Having an entire family full of sexy reality stars and models just has to be weird on multiple levels.

"I never thought that I would pose for PLAYBOY," the youngest Jenner confessed in her Playboy interview.

She explained that she was hesitant about doing so for many reasons, "but I love the new covers."

"I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively."

Yes, it's truly a groundbreaking publication creatively.

Speaking to Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi who also participated in this interview, she said:

"When you presented me with the idea -- that you would be behind the cover and creative direction ..."

"... And be in control of the images. I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision."

Well, if someone's going to photograph you for Playboy, it might as well be your baby daddy, right?

Assuming that the two of you are getting along well, that is. Which they were then, and are now.

Yes, by all appearances, Kylie and Travis may not be "together" but they're still on very good terms.

It's been a little over a week since the couple's precious little daughter Stormi Webster turned two years old.

She and Travis threw a party for Stormi that was as neat-looking to children as it was nightmare-fuel for adults.

(The entrance was a giant mouth, Astroworld tour style, and that was only the beginning of the horror show.)

In any event, while at the birthday bash, Kylie and Travis didn't seem like co-parenting exes, eyewitnesses reported.

They looked like a couple.

Kylie and Travis didn't pack on the PDA, but it was enough that onlookers suspected that they might get back together.

Maybe they will. One never knows.

After all, if a pair of exes and world-famous celebrities can come together to plan and put on a huge party for their kid and stay practically joined at the hip all day ... what can't they do?

We'll just have to wait and see.

But for now, it's assumed that they're (probably) not (regularly) boning. Travis has to look at that Playboy pics like everybody else.

They're hot at least.