Kylie Jenner Complains About Her Life, Gets DESTROYED on Twitter

Even billionaire hotties whose rare outtakes break the internet can have bad days, we suppose.

Kylie Jenner tweeted that she's so over 2020, and she is getting clowned on hard by people who feel that billionaires have no right to complain.

Is 2020 getting you down? If so, know that you are truly not alove.

On Wednesday, February 19, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to share her despondence.

"I’ve had enough of 2020," the makeup mogul expressed.

As you can imagine, people with real problems in their lives decided to take Kylie to task in the comments.

"Yeah? Being a billionaire has been rough for the past few weeks?" one falsely sympathetic tweet reads.

That same user sks: "Having enough money to solve any problem and have no worries is tough this year?"

"So buy another year," a Twiter denizen jokes. "Whats the problem?"

"Send me money," another prompts. Bold. Also, a whole mood.

"it could be worse," suggests another tweet. "You could be poor."

"u rich, y u complaining tho?" asks another.

"So skip to 2021," a joke tweet suggests. "You have the money."

Others, however, were quick to rise to the defense of Kylie, even though she doesn't need any help.

"Money doesn’t provide happiness," one fan objected.

That is actually false. Up to somewhere from $50,000 to $70,000, money can directly buy happiness by giving people security and contentment.

"Just because Kylie has money doesn’t mean she can’t have a bad day, month, or year," another defender says. "She is human just like all of us."

That is true. The issue, of course, is whether or not people want to see her complaining about her version of having problems.

Kylie Jenner has actually listened to feedback from fans before.

The economy at present is a nightmare. Unemployment is down, sure, but so many people who are working are working two jobs just to get by.

So Kylie showing off her massive collection of cars has not been going over well, particularly as her longtime fans become working adults.

She's deleted past posts that seemed insulting to struggling fans. But this tweet is still up, two days later.

The reason that Kylie hasn't deleted her tweet is probably because she's not actually complaining about her life.

See, she had just tweeted about the shooting death of a rapper named Pop Smoke. Not only had she heard of him, she was a fan.

Clearly, the tweet was intended to express despair that 2020 had taken the life of the talented young artist. The tweet is staying up.

It's just as well. Everyone already has a copy of the tweet in screenshot form. It may come in handy if the primary and/or general election go poorly.

Look, we could absolutely defend Kylie here for her right to not only have a bad day, but to express her unhappiness.

But we won't, and here's why: she's not paying us to.

If you like a billionaire, that's fine. I happen to be very fond a couple. But I'm not going to defend them unless they pay me.

It's not unfair -- they do not need anyone to defend them. They are doing just fine. And if they do need defenders, they can buy them.