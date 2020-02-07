Kobe Bryant Memorial Announced, Massive Turnout Expected

The life and legacy of Kobe Bryant will be celebrated on February 24 in Los Angeles.

And the same can tragically be said about the basketball legend's daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant announced on Friday that a public memorial has been scheduled for February 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

For those wondering, this date actually has significance, as it's 2/24 -- and Gianna wore number-two during her basketball playing days, while her dad wore number-24.

In her Instagram post confirming this event, Vanessa included 24 butterflies as well.

Over the past couple weeks, ever since Kobe's shocking death, many NBA teams have honored the late star by purposely taking 24-second shot clock violations to begin their games.

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people on board a private helicopter that crashed into a hillside in California on January 26.

The tragedy continues to reverberate around the NBA and world of entertainment in general, giving folks out there a strong idea of the sort of impact Bryant had on an entire generation of celebrities.

Not to mention the countless fans of his across Los Angeles and other cities.

As a result, the memorial is expected to receive massive turnout and all the streets around Staples Center will likely be closed for the morning.

Staples Center is where Kobe played for most of his 20-year NBA career; it holds about 20,000 people.

Organizers had at one point considered using the Coliseum in Downtown L.A. for the memorial because it holds closer to 80,000 individuals, but were unable to work out the logistics.

We can also report that a multitude of famous names will give speeches and eulogies at the event -- but no one has yet been confirmed for this role.

The Lakers as a team held a giant tribute for all of the victims before and during the Lakers' January 31 game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

About three days after Kobe's passing, Vanessa broke her silence on the tragedy via an emotional Instagram message.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” the 37-year-old wrote online at the time, referencing her three daughters and adding:

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe -- the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna -- a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately," Vanessa continued.

"There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.

"We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

In many ways, the death of Kobe Bryant still feels surreal. It is stunning in every sense of the word.

May he and all those who perished in this awful crash rest in peace.