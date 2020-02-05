Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon and Oscar Nominee, Dies at 103

Kirk Douglas, the father of actor Michael Douglas and a multiple-time Academy Award nominee, died on Wednesday from causes related to his age.

He was 103 years old.

This sad piece of news was confirmed by Kirk's famous son, who released the following statement this evening:

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk Douglas was one of the first true stars of the big screen.

He was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in 1959 for his role as boxer Midge Kelly in Champion and then earned perpetual critical praise a year later for starring in Spartacus.

Douglas also earned a pair of Oscar nominations as a producer for The Bad and the Beautiful in 1953 and Lust for Life in 1957.

In December, Michael became a Golden Globe nominee for The Kominsky Method as his father rang in his 103rd birthday.

"What a great day. Thank you HFPA for the Golden Globes nomination and for making my Dad proud on his 103 birthday!” Michael wrote on Instagram at the time to mark the occasion.

Continued Michael Douglas today:

Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true.

Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.

Douglas acted alongside John Wayne in three movies -- In Harm's Way, Cast a Giant Shadow and The War Wagon.

He also shared screen time with one Arnold Schwarzenegger ... in the 1979 film The Villain and with Farrah Fawcett in the sci-fi flick, Saturn 3.

In November of 2018, Douglas attended Michael’s induction at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November ... where the Basic Instinct star honored his father.

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” Michael said tearing up. “Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

Douglas received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 from President Jimmy Carter.

In 1996, he was awarded an honorary Oscar for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community.

Kirk's survived by Anne, children Michael, Joel and Peter and seven grandchildren.

May he rest in peace.