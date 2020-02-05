Kim Kardashian: No, Really, I'm Gonna Be a Lawyer!

According to a recent report that may or may not be accurate, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seeing a sex therapist because their marriage has become boring, dull and orgasm-free.

According to Kim Kardashian herself, meanwhile, she's very serious about becoming a lawyer!

In 2019, the mother of four announced she was studying for the bar exam, while doing a four-year apprenticeship.

Speaking with Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, she said she plans to take the bar exam in 2022 to get her law degree, without going to law school, as California permits.

"I mean, it's so hard," Kardashian said on air, explaining in more detail:

"I just finished year one. I'm about to take the baby bar in a few months, which is a necessity in order to continue on for the next three years in California, so it feels good having finished year one.

"It's very hard."

In this instance, however, Kardashian detailed how her life as a businesswoman is helping to influence her future career.

"I read over every contract now -- it's what I'm studying -- and it makes a lot of sense now to me," she said, citing as an example a new partnership for her shapewear company, SKIMS.

"Had I gone to school years ago when I should have, it wouldn't have meant as much as it does to me and I wouldn't have been as into it as I am because now everything that I go through -- personal injury law, everything -- it all makes sense to me now and I love it."

Kardashian started to make news in this field in 2018, when she helped free Alice Johnson from prison.

The Alabama native had been facing a lifetime in prison until Kim got involved and brought her case to President Donald Trump, who commuted the sentence of the grateful grandmother.

"I think what drew me to Miss Alice Johnson was just knowing that, you know, a decision she made tore apart her whole family," Kardashian said on GMA, continuing:

"She has so many brothers and sisters and kids and grand kids...

"So I really put myself in her situation thinking, well, what would I have done if I had to feed my children and knowing that a bad choice changed her whole life really made me feel for her and understand her."

Kardashian also said Johnson was one of the reasons she wanted to create her new Oxygen project, titled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

"I picked cases with completely different situations where very traumatic things have happened -- anything from sex trafficking to murders, where if you see what happened to them or what they have done on paper, you would not understand."

She continued:

"But once you hear their story and feel like you see what led them to make those choices, you realize that we're not really different from them."