Kim Kardashian: I Smacked the S--T Outta Kourtney on KUWTK!

Late last year, after Kourtney Kardashian reached her breaking point, she announced that she would take a reduced role on the family show.

But that doesn't mean that she's done with drama. In fact, it sounds like she and Kim were filmed having an actual, physical fight.

Kim Kardashian recently made a guest appearance on Laura Wasser's iHeartRadio podcast, All's Fair.

While there, she teased that Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is going to get physical in the worst way.

Kim joked that she "might need an attorney" after the season begins to air next month.

Apparently, her conflict with Kourtney "gets a little violent."

"It gets a lot worse before it gets better," Kim says of her sibling rivalry.

"But you know," she notes, "we’re a really close family."

"It all works out" in the end, Kim promises.

That may be, but there are some lines that should never, ever be crossed.

Some may be surprised to hear that Kourtney appears on this season ata ll.

On Season 17, Kourtney lamented that Khloe and Kim did not respect her firm boundaries about when it was and was not okay to film.

"It's not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point," she expressed last year. "I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore."

"I have three kids that are my priority more than the show," Kourtney affirmed on the dramatic season finale.

"What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy," Kourtney expressed when last we saw her on KUWTK.

As she pointed out: "Everyone has their breaking point."

"Life is short," Kourtney reasoned. "It’s not all about filming this show."

But that's not the same as droppign the show altogether.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," Kourtney explained to fans.

"But," she vowed, "I’m not saying goodbye."

Instead, she's essentially taking on a reduced role for Season 18 -- at least, that's the understanding that fans have.

Besides, even if she were to "quit," she could always come back at the drop of a hat.

"We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do," Khloe affirmed.

"But people come, people go all the time in this family," she characterized.

"We feel like it’s a revolving door," Khloe expressed.

"So Kourtney might leave this week," she predicted, "she’ll be back."

After Season 17 ended, Kim cleared the air a little bit while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres.

"We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit," Kim announced at the time.

"I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually." she admitted. "It’s always up in the air."

"But we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space," Kim declared.

"And if someone doesn’t want to be on the show," she continued, "we obviously want them to have that mental break."

She wants everyone in her family to be happy with their role "and live their life exactly the way that they want."

