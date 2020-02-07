Kim Kardashian: I KNOW Psalm West is My Father Reincarnated!

Though reports say that Kim Kardashian may already be planning baby #5, she has her hands full with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

But Kim has become increasingly convinced that Psalm is her late father, Robert Kardashian, reincarnated.

"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive," Kim gleefully reports about her youngest child.

"He's always smiling," she explains. "Always happy."

"On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman, a blind medium, came up to me and said that I was going to have another son"

"And," "it was gonna be my father reincarnated. No one knew ... that I had a surrogate that was pregnant and that it was going to be a boy."

"And then my baby nurse -- I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in," Kim recalls.

She shares that her nurse was attending a baby shower, so Kim convinced her to take Psalm with her to the event.

"She brings him to the baby shower," Kim explains, "and a woman comes up to her and said 'Is this your son?"

According to Kim, the woman told her baby nurse: "I just have to tell you, please tell their mom that this is a family member of hers reincarnated."

"Multiple people that have no idea [who she is] have come up to my baby to say that he's, like, a family member reincarnated," Kim explains.

When Psalm is with a nurse or a nanny, he is assumed to be just another baby. No one realizes that he's Kim's child.

"So my whole family all of the time thinks it's my dad," Kim shares.

It sounds like Psalm has big shoes to fill.

"And it's so emotional ... and close to him," Kim says of how her family regards Psalm.

It's not clear how serious her family members are about it, of course.

"And he's left-handed," Kim points out, "like my dad."

It will certainly be interesting to see more of Psalm as he grows up.

"I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation," Kim confesses.

"But," she says, "I do now!"

She then laughs, so it's unclear how seriously she takes it.

Kim then expresses: "I want to believe it."

Reincarnation may have been adopted by some New Age folks, but it is a sincerely held religious belief that dates back many millennia.

The belief comes in many forms. Some faiths believe that only humans reincarnate.

Others believe that there is a hierarchy of reincarnation across the animal kingdom.

Finally, there are faiths in which people believe that certain, rare individuals who are particularly divine are reborn to help future generations.

The Kardashian family is famously Christian, from Kris to Khloe and most aggressively, Kanye.

That said, a major factor of New Age belief is the syncretization of Christianity with external spiritual models and beliefs, from divination to reincarnation.

Kim and her family are of course entitled to believe whatever they wish.

That said, maybe people should avoid such talk around Psalm. Can you imagine the kind of pressure that a kid might feel as they grow up?

Critics would say that they already gave him a hard enough time by giving him that name.