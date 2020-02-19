Khloe Kardashian: Getting Back with Tristan One Year After He Cheated?

Khloe Kardashian's fans noticed that her New Year's photo with Tristan Thompson looked way, way too cozy.

It's been a whole year since his last cheating scandal. Has she once again fallen back into bad habits ... and Tristan's bed?

People spoke to an inside source who says that Khloe is doing her level past to put the Tristan-Jordyn cheating scandal behind her.

"This is not really anything that Khloe talks about now," the insider explains.

"It happened a year ago," the source points out.

"It was rough," the insider freely acknowledges, "but she has moved on."

These days, Khloe hopes to avoid the subject as much as possible -- out of self-care.

“She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity," the source shares.

To Khloe, dwelling upon the negative is a bad thing, even when letting go seemingly rewards the person who wronged you.

Tristan betrayed and humiliated her again and again, but in Khloe's mind, holding him accountable isn't the most important thing.

"Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan," the insider explains.

"She doesn’t care about anything else,” the source asserts.

Well, certainly once you burden someone with existence, you owe it to them to devote yourself to them. That's what she's doing for True.

“She just wants True to feel loved" the insider adds, "and have both parents in her life."

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together,” the source strongly emphasizes.

Furthermore, the insider asserts that “This is not anything that Khloe is interested in."

"But" the source adds, "they are getting along great."

That is wonderful news for baby True -- and, in its own way, maybe for Khloe's mental and emotional health.

Tristan cheated on Khloe with multiple women.

Just one day before Khloe went into labor with True, the entire world saw evidence of him with various other women.

He was stepping out on Khloe during her pregnancy with his child -- notably, he is accused of doing the same to his last baby mama with Khloe.

For reasons that no one fully understands, Khloe felt that it was more important for True to have a father, and took him back.

At the time, people reasoned that Khloe has her own lingering daddy issues from her parents' divorce and her father's tragic death.

Sometimes, people project their own issues onto their children. It mattered to Khloe that True have her father in her life, starting in the delivery room.

Khloe's family grudgingly accepted that Tristan was a part of their lives whether they liked it or not.

Then, one year ago, after weeks of reports that Tristan was once again openly hooking up with random other women, the scandal broke.

This time, Tristan had allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a party.

In reality, Jordyn says that they never slept together and that all that really happened was that Tristan gave her an unsolicited kiss at the end of a party.

That did not stop days of rumors -- and it didn't stop Khloe from choosing to believe that she was some sort of lying homewrecker.

Jordyn lost everything, including her home and her reputation, in the fallout. Kardashian solidarity can and will destroy any perceived "enemies."

"Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” an insider tells People.

The source explains: “She said what she had to say."

Jordyn spoke out and shared the truth after Jada Pinkett Smith used her platform to give her the space to speak, in context and uninterrupted.

It didn't change Khloe's mind or heart, but at least the truth is out there for the rest of us.