Kathryn Dennis: I SWEAR I'm Not Back with Thomas Ravenel!

For well over a month, fans have dreaded that disgraced former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is back together with Kathryn Dennis.

Kathryn is addressing the question for the very first time.

A Bravo fan account on Instagram shared a secondhand (if not thirdhand) post about Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel.

"When you get good news that Southern Charm has finally started filming," the post begins.

The post continues: "But bad news that these two are officially back together."

The reports that Kathryn and Thomas were back together were grim to read. But there's good news.

"Not true," Kathryn herself comments under the post.

Unless you think that she's claiming that Southern Charm is not filming, that is a thoroughly unambiguous denial that she's back with Thomas.

One very relatable fan replies: "Thank goodness."

"I’d be here for it though, if that’s what you decide is best for your family," another bizarrely chooses to write. Speak for yourself.

So why did people think that Kathryn had gotten back with her awful baby daddy?

Because, even in the aftermath of their heated custody battle and Thomas Ravenel pleading guilty to assault, they appeared at a party together.

At the time, Kathryn sidestepped questions about whether they were back together.

Thomas, however, claimed that they were not back together, but merely spending some time together for the sake of their children.

Real talk? Thomas is a criminal. He's toxic. Even is own "friends" on the show openly acknowledged that he has a dark side.

Kathryn loves Kensie and Saint so much that she's willing to spend time around this awful man for their benefit.

Having children is a lifelong responsibility, and sometimes it means swallowing your pride.

We're just grateful that they have now both confirmed that they are not dating. You can forgive fans who thought otherwise when they saw this photo:

Kathryn and Thomas spent the bulk of last year declaring in court that the other was unfit as a parent.

Both accused the other of drug use and of selling drugs.

In addition, the court heard testimony about Thomas' behavior during their tumultuous and thankfully erstwhile relationship.

Thomas was described inflicting verbal abuse upon Kathryn and knocking over and throwing things when he was angry. What a douchecanoe.

Of course, Kathryn remains a Southern Charm star.

Thanks to Thomas being accused of sexual assault and then arrested, he is not welcome back on the show.

Her first priority remains her children. The current custody agreement mandates that they are not permitted to watch Southern Charm.

That's for the best, really. Kensie and Saint are young children who have no business watching reality TV anyway.

In a better world, the allegations of sexual violence against Thomas might have landed him in prison.

Instead, he managed to use a guilty plea to avoid prison time.

The rich do not play by the same rules as the rest of us, but in our backwards justice system, even paupers rarely serve prison time for rape.

At least we won't have to see him on Southern Charm, though.