Kate Chastain Quits Below Deck After 6 Seasons, Leaves Fans Stunned

Kate Chastain has made it official:

She is sailing away from Below Deck.

The veteran Bravo star announced on Instagram Monday night that she is leaving the reality show after six seasons.

This is what she wrote as confirmation of the news:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role.

I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.

The 36-year old has been on Below Deck since its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

Many viewers out there have credited Chastain with helping the program become a hit, largely due to her no-nonsense management style... wit... and self-described “resting bitch face."

She also had a talent for planning and executing fancy theme parties that quickly established her as a fan favorite.

The series success has even inspired two franchise extensions: Below Deck: Mediterranean, which kicked off in 2016; and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, which debuted just this month.

Chastain's departure post was timed to coincide with part two of the Below Deck reunion last night.

During the special, Kate and her fellow cast members looked back on the drama-filled season that caused the chief stewardess to question how much longer she could stay in the job.

"Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me," Kate said on the finale. "I think I'm ready for a new adventure."

She had expressed a similar sentiment early on during Season 6.

According to Bravo TV, in fact, Kate even asked the film crew to stop filming on two separate occasions last year.

Speaking to The Daily Dish about what sent her over the edge this past season, Chastain explained:

"This season there’s more drama than most seasons, I think. I didn’t realize it until looking back and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, that happened and that happened.'"

And it just got to a point where I felt like the people I was working with were too disrespectful and too much, and I wanted to be out of that situation.”

What were the issues in particular?

At one point, Chastain found herself at odds with the majority of the all-male deck crew... including chef Kevin Dobson, who repeatedly berated her with complaints that she had mentally checked out of her job.

This loser even purposefully kicked sand at Chastain in the finale.

She also feuded with Boson Ashton Pienaar over their different management styles -- and has accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

In the wake of Chastain's announcement, meanwhile, many Below Deck fans are pushing her to star in a spinoff.

She hasn't said anything about this possibility one way or the other. But she still has the strong support of Captain Lee Rosbach.

Chastain is "a really, really caring person," he's said, adding:

"I don't look at Kate as an employee. We're co-workers. She runs her department, and I run mine. She's the best there is."

Chastain began her yachting career in 2007, starting as a third stewardess on her first yacht and then working her way up to the top.

We're sure gonna miss her on Below Deck.

A lot.