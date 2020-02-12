Kandi Burruss BEGS for Spinoff Amid Real Housewives Firing Frenzy

Just last year, Kandi Burruss welcomed her third child. She seemed to have everything going for her.

Now, she's terrified. If Bravo is kicking OG Housewives to the curb left and right, she wants a backup plan. She wants her own spinoff.

RadarOnline reports that a couple of recent major departures in the Real Housewives franchise have rattled Kandi Burruss' world.

"She is worried that her time on RHOA is coming to an end," an insider divulges.

But Kandi didn't get to be the wealthy, successful woman she is today by just waiting for her fears to come true.

According to the source, Kandi has “pitched a spinoff show about her growing family and her businesses."

The idea being that if Kandi does get the axe from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she'll have her own spinoff.

Apparently, those closest to her are already on board if Bravo chooses to take her up on her suggestion.

"Mama Joyce, Todd [Tucker] and her manager, Don Juan, are all on board," the insider dishes.

But getting the network on board may be a little tricky unless they feel that Kandi has a special hook to snatch the audience's attention.

Some Housewives could be in dire straights if they suddenly lose their massive Bravo paychecks.

At present, Kandi is the second most highly paid member of the The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast. Only NeNe makes more.

She raked in $2.3 million for Season 12.

But if Kandi were suddenly given the boot with no fallback, she wouldn't exactly be destitute.

Kandi is one of the wealthiest women to have ever graced the Real Housewives franchise.

The bulk of her wealth comes from her brand, Xscape.

Kandi has an estimated net worth of a whopping $40 million.

It would take seven years of making $2.3 each year with no expenses for her to almost match her existing fortune with her Bravo income.

Just because Kandi isn't likely to go broke any time soon without considerable effort doesn't mean that she doesn't care if she loses this gig.

"Kandi wants to stay on TV," the source explains.

That is understandable. Wealth is just part of the equation. Many people desire fame in and of itself.

"And," the insider continues, "she thinks her own family drama is something that viewers would want to see."

Recently, the feud between NeNe and Kenya has taken center stage on RHOA.

In the meantime, Kandi's storyline has been more about family -- interesting to fans, but considerably less dramatic than a brawl in a hotel.

Kandi is a wife and mother, and it's her hope that her family's internal drama would be enough for Bravo to give her a spinoff.

One example of said drama is her mother's wish that Kandi had married a man whose wealth matched her own.

It's not clear if Bravo is in the market for giving any Real Housewives their own spinoffs at the moment.

Kandi's timing may just be wrong for this -- assuming that this unconfirmed report about her alleged desires is even true.

But just because Vicki Gunvalson is over and Tamra Judge quit doesn't mean that Kandi is next.

In fact, removing two huge names from the franchise may make Bravo bigwigs too nervous to rock the boat any further just yet. We'll see.