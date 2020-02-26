Kailyn Lowry: Yes, Chris Lopez Knocked Me Up! On Purpose!

Kailyn Lowry has three baby daddies, is about to have four kids and wants to make one thing clear:

She does NOT get pregnant by accident!

The veteran Teen Mom 2 star finds herself in the awkward position of expecting a baby, while also having to defend the way in which this baby was conceived.

We really don't wanna judge Lowry for these actions.

And we've come down hard on those who have tried to slut-shame the MTV personality.

But still:

It's impossible not to have a boatload of questions for Kailyn in light of this pregnancy news, considering all the things she had been saying about Chris Lopez immediately before she slept with him once again.

This is someone Lowry has consistently trashed as a deadbeat dad, insisting Lopez has played no role in the life of their two-year old son, Lux.

Heck, this is even someone who has allegedly harassed Kailyn in such a manner that she was granted a restraining order against him...

... and this restraining order was in place when the two conceived their latest child! That's wild.

Lowry does at least seem aware of the unusual circumstances surrounding her fourth pregnancy, which is why she talked extensively to Us Weekly about it on Monday, February 24.

Of particular note in this interview, Lowry emphasized that Lopez “admitted to intentionally getting [her] pregnant,” adding that the “circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion.”

That's just an incredibly weird thing to say and to parse, isn't it?

What does that statement even mean?

Kailyn seems to want everyone to know that she made a conscious decision to sleep with Lopez once more... that he did the same with her... and that both sides were aware no birth control was being used by either side.

Why is this a strange thing to insist upon?

Because it's the exact thing Lowry is being judged for!

Critics are aghast that Lowry opened herself up to another pregnancy by someone who clearly doesn't want to be a father and who clearly doesn't treat her very well.

This would be more understandable if Lowry admitted the two just got drunk and didn't think ahead and made a pretty huge mistake.

Instead, she's doubling down on how purposeful her actions with Lopez were, and vice versa.

During her interview with Us Weekly, the 27-year old confirmed she had a protective order against her ex-flame when she found out that she was expecting again.

“Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she told the tabloid. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will."

In conclusion, Lowry admits this fourth pregnancy is not "ideal," but:

“At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.'