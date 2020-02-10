Kailyn Lowry: She Got Paid HOW MUCH For Pregnancy Reveal?!

Well, by now you've almost certainly heard the big news -- Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

Not only that, we already know the gender, and it turns out Kailyn is having a boy!

Kailyn revealed last week that she's four months along and ecstatic about the prospect of a new arrival.

The news leaked ahead of schedule thanks to an Instagram post from an aunt of baby daddy Chris Lopez, which showed Kail holding a sonogram print-out.

(Lowry has a restraining order against Lopez, and the aunt leaked the pic as an act of revenge.)

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around," she captioned the above pic.

"I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!" Kail continued -- and here's where the post became lucrative:

"@Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again," Lowry wrote.

"Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating,"

Yes, she snuck in a plug for Peanut, a new app that bills itself as an information resource and social network for pregnant women and new moms.

Obviously, Kail was paid for the shout-out -- and you might be surprised by just how much she earned for this single piece of sponsored content.

According to research conducted by The Blast, Lowry likely earned "anywhere between $7,000 and $13,000 just to announce she's pregnant."

Of course, she wasn't paid "just to announce she's pregnant," rather, she was so handsomely compensated for promoting the Peanut app.

Kail's Instagram following is a whopping 3.8 million, and brands will do just about anything to reach an audience that size.

And with someone like Kail, it's not just the quantity of the audience they're paying for, but the quality.

Unlike the Jenelles and Farrahs of the Teen Mom world, Kail is viewed as a stable and successful mom and businesswoman.

In addition to her role on the show, she hosts a successful podcast, owns a line of haircare products, and has written multiple bestselling memoirs.

In fact, there's really only one limit to Kail's marketing ability -- as a soon-to-be mother of four boys, she doesn't have much clout when it comes to selling products for little girls.