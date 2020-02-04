Kailyn Lowry Lashes Out at Loser Who Told Her to "Keep Legs Closed"

Look, people.

We need to have a talk.

Okay? Are you listening? Are you ready to be level-headed and fair and maybe a tad less judgmental than usual? Here we go...

As you likely have heard about by now, Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

She's only 27 years old.

Her three previous kids were pro-created with three different men, while this latest baby is due to unprotected sex she had with Chris Lopez... the dad of her third son.

Who Kailyn trashed just last month as someone that plays no role at all in his kid's life.

This is, inarguably, a bad look for the Teen Mom veteran and it's hard not to wonder how the heck she ended up in this situation.

We totally get that.

But it's also possible for strangers on the Internet to go way too far in their critiques of Lowry's actions.

The latest case in point? What some loser troll wrote online earlier today after learning of the pregnancy news.

“Girl, keep your legs closed … stop being a baby maker,” read the comment on Kailyn's Instagram post.

Lowry, to her credit, replied with some crass humor.

“My legs were closed, have you never heard of doggy style?” she fired back with a kissing heart emoji.

We've made some jokes at Kailyn's expense over the years and we've shaken our heads in private over she ended up here.

Lopez, to be generous, does not seem like a very stable person; certainly not someone with whom you want to have TWO children.

But we'd never slut-shame some woman we've never met and we'd never truly judge someone in this sort of circumstance without having ever walked a step in her shoes.

Without being too condescending, it's pretty clear Lowry has some clear insecurity issues for her to have gotten pregnant once again at this point in her life.

We feel for her and, especially, for her children.

As a caption to the very first photo shared on this page, here is how Lowry announced her fourth pregnancy:

We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!

I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.

This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.

Lowry and Lopez, share two-year-old son Lux.

The Hustle and Heart author is also a mom to Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

On a podcast a few weeks ago, Kaiilyn sounded as if she and Lopez are on pretty awful terms.

“There’s no coparenting right now,” she told Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab, adding:

“Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself. And I know he will see Lux when the time is right."

As we now know, of course, Lowry was pregnant with Lopez's baby when she made those comments.

Sort of remarkable to think about, and also a tad bit depressing because a child is about to come into the world without a father who appears to care one bit about actually being a father.

Let's all take a moment and pray for this poor kid.