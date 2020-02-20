Kailyn Lowry: I Need to Stop Getting Knocked Up by Chris Lopez!

Kailyn Lowry is about to have her second child with Chris Lopez.

In related news, Kailyn Lowry has now said for the 179th time:

No one should ever have a child with Chris Lopez!

On Wednesday evening, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 cast member jumped on one of her popular social media accounts.

There, she saw a message from a follower about Lopez, the ex-boyfriend with whom she shares a son named Lux.

And with whom she's now expecting yet another son.

It will be Lowry's fourth overall and her second with Lopez. She is also mother to sons by Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

However, according to Kailyn herself, her issues with Jo and Javi are child's play. Women really avoid procreating with Lopez.

Because he's kind of a total deadbeat dad.

Consider this since-deleted Tweet by a follower yesterday:

"Girl why does Chris just steadily stay on live talking about [your] business?. He is just too much at this point...TMI."

In response, not only did Kailyn refuse to defend Lopez, she piled on! Big time! With explicit examples of why he sucks!

"Idk! Ask him to send diapers, wipes & clothes," Lowry vented. "Can't remember the last time he's done anything for Lux!"

Lowry, of course, has trashed Lopez on numerous occasions before.

Heck, just a few days ago, following rumors that Lopez got a "Lux" tattoo on his forehead, Lowry wrote the following:

Imagine not doing sh-t for your child & getting their name tattooed on your face in 2020.

Similar to what she Tweeted on Wednesday evening, Kailyn added right afterward that Lopez never provides his son with "diapers, wipes, cards" or anything of that nature.

And yet... Lowry is now pregnant with Lopez's child. Again.

WHY???!?

"You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision," Lowry clapped back this week upon being asked this very obvious and understandable question.

The reality star previously admitted the haters were "right" for judging this pregnancy and that it was her "fault" for getting herself into this situation with Chris.

Again.

Lowry, of course, already has three kids at home.

We can't confirm that Lopez is a truly awful parent, but Kail certainly implies as much, and Chris did say at least one truly awful thing about Kailyn during this latest pregnancy.

He also spent at least some time with Lux earlier this week, on February 16, and felt a need to flaunt his temporary attempt at parenting on Instagram, as you can see here:

Earlier this month, Kailyn managed somehow shocked fans - while also shocking absolutely nobody - by confirming she was expecting her fourth kid.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote on Instagram, never citing Lopez by name at the time and concluding:

"I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around."

"I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," Lowry confessed.

"This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

For the sake of Lowry's unborn child, we sincerely hope so.

And for the sake of this same unborn child... let us all pray.