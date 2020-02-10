Kailyn Lowry Confirms Fourth Baby's Gender: I'm Having A ...

Kailyn Lowry is definitely having another baby.

This much we know for certain.

But a few days after the Teen Mom 2 star announced this blessed/frightening/troubling development herself on Instagram, fans were still left to ask one important question:

Would it be a girl? Or a boy?

We suppose that's two questions, but you get the idea. It's just one topic.

Previously, baby daddy Chris Lopez appeared to answer this inquiry - in the most disdainful way possible (see below) - but he hasn't exactly been known as a reliable source ever since he came into our lives.

So we've been waiting to hear from Lowry herself on the subject.

And now we have.

On Monday, February 10, the veteran MTV personality revealed her impending child's gender to Us Weekly, while also letting this tabloid snap pictures of her gender reveal party.

All three of Kailyn's children were at the gathering, which culminated in the answer we've all been waiting for.

Are you ready, folks? Are you prepared? Are you sitting down?

Do you have any last-second guesses you want to make?

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry has announced, addressing her many fans, and adding:

“Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes."

"Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Lowry is about 17 weeks pregnant as of this report.

As we know, she's already a mother to son Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

We haven't forgotten about little Lux, either, a two-year old Lowry shares with Lopez, who we mentioned earlier.

Kailyn was criticized to a great extent the last time she got pregnant, and is already going through the same thing now.

So far, though, the 27-year-old is on board with where this is going, and optimistic about the future.

She sounded that way, at least, when announcing her status on February 4 via Instagram.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" wrote the Teen Mom 2 cast member at the time of the announcement.

It's worth noting that Lopez was nowhere to be found.

Either in this original message or at the gender reveal party, although Kailyn's friend Natalie and Natalie’s son, Kaden, were on hand.

Continued Lowry last week:

“I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around.

"I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy."

The reality star and influencer added: "This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way."

"Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating."

We can't even imagine.

For the record, MTV cameras were on hand for Lowry's gender reveal, making it clear this pregnancy will be featured prominently on the new season of Teen Mom 2.

Will the same be said of Lopez, though?

Will he appear on the popular MTV show that made him a quasi-celebrity, or more importantly, in his new son's life?

Stay tuned to find out... and join us in sincerely hoping so.

And regardless, congrats to Kail and the boys!