Kailyn Lowry Blasts Pregnancy-Shamers: Support Me or STFU!

Well, it's official -- Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

Not only that, the baby daddy is once again Chris Lopez, a man whom Lowry currently has a restraining order against.

Needless to say, Kail's current situation has been a source of tremendous controversy among Teen Mom 2 fans.

Some fans have been supportive in expressing their concerns.

Others, of course, have entered full-blown troll mode and put a tremendous amount of effort in kicking Kail while she's vulnerable.

Now, it seems Lowry has the same suggestion for both groups, and fortunately, it's an easy bit of advice to remember:

Either support my decisions, or kindly shut the f--k up!

As In Touch Weekly points out, Kail has been offering variations on this nugget of wisdom an awful lot in recent weeks.

“My friends don’t agree with everything I do, but they support me in life,” she wrote on Twitter this week

“If you can’t be supportive, stay the f–k away from me.”

It may sound like Lowry is being unnecessarily rude, but the woman has put up with a lot of abuse this past month.

When one fan suggested that Kail “keep [her] legs closed” and stop being a “baby maker,” she responded in brilliant fashion.

“My legs were closed,” she clapped back.

“Have you never heard of doggy style?”

Another fan offered up that most millennial of insults, tweeting that they “just can’t” with Kail.

Not missing a beat, Kail replied, “Well, good thing you don’t have to.”

But interestingly, Kail's harshest remarks were reserved for the people who disparaged Chris Lopez.

When a follower referred to Chris as an abusive deadbeat dad, Kail absolutely went off on her.

“You can sit the f–k down [and] don’t speak on people you know nothing about,” Kail replied.

“I don’t give one single f–k,” she continued.

“Don’t talk about my baby dad. You don’t know s–t.”

Like we said, the woman is not holding back these days.

Some have taken the clapback as a sign that Kail is back on good terms with Chris.

But that's not necessarily the case.

In all likelihood, she's just fed up with trolls and haters commenting on her life.

And in that respect, she and Chris are on the same side.