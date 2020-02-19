Justin Bieber: Using His Controversial Church to Control Hailey?

In the space of about half a year, Justin Bieber went from being a bad boyfriend to Selena Gomez to being hornily married to Hailey Baldwin.

Even when he was dating, his ties to Hillsong Church raised concerns. Now fans fear that he's using his fringe beliefs to control his wife.

Justin Bieber Kisses Hailey Baldwin at Night

"Justin apparently believes in Hillsong’s antifeminist doctrine that women belong in a separate group," an insider recently leaked.

The doctrine holds that women are intrinsically different "and should have babies, stay home, and let the man in charge."

Of Hailey, the source said: "She’s telling friends that she can’t wait to be a mom and have babies."

"She and Justin both say they’re content and wouldn’t have it any other way," the insider worries, "but it’s like going back to the Dark Ages!"

Hailey Baldwin Wedding Pic

Hillsong Church is a global megachurch noted for catering to celebrities.

Though the organization is Christian in nature, it has been compared to Scientology for this reason and because it is viewed as deeply authoritarian.

Hillsong has come under fire from outsiders and former members alike, accused of homophobia and associating with shady, harmful organizations.

Some of Hillsong's detractors have complained of retaliation. One former member was arrested during a live interview for "trespassing."

Hugs for Biebs

So why is the church's controversial history relevant to Justin and Hailey's marriage. After all, they're both just members, right?

Well, another parallel that some critics have drawn between Hillsong and Scientology is how much they seem to cater to certain members.

According to a litany of reports, women have been selected, prepared, and groomed to be partners with Tom Cruise.

And even before Justin proposed to Hailey, it was reported that he was taking her on "church dates" that had a specific purpose in mind.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, PDA for Calvin Klein

Back in the summer of 2018, reports claimed that these "church dates" were designed to give Hailey one impression:

That God wanted her to marry Justin Bieber. That they were destined for each other.

In fact, months earlier, the same was said of Justin with his (thankfully final) dalliance with Selena Gomez.

Now, these reports were never fully verified, but ... Hailey went from rebound on-again romance to fiancee to wife in a span of months.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, My Calvins Ad

Now, are these concerned fans saying that Justin is some sort of schemer with a Xanatos Complex, deftly manipulating Hailey into submission?

Of course not. Justin is ... not exactly the reincarnation of Machiavelli.

Rather, most worried folks seem to fear that Hillsong Church is doing this alleged brainwashing without him asking for it.

After all, a married Biebs is a happy Biebs, and if he remains content with the church, they can use him as a posterboy to continue to draw good press.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Black and White on Vacation

If this is true, how is this impacting Hailey?

Hailey is a 23-year-old world-famous model who has been friends with other big-name celebrities for years.

Suddenly, she's married and talking about having kids. It's not 1950 anymore, and 23 is considered fairly young to become a parent.

It's possible that she's missing out on real career opportunities, opportunities that have increased thanks to her marriage, to appease these Dark Age values.

