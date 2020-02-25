Joy-Anna Duggar Wishes Precious Son a Very Happy Birthday

According to the Internet, Joy-Anna Duggar may or may not be pregnant with her next child.

We'll let the social media continue to debate this possibility on its own for a bit.

Why?

Because we're not interested at the moment in any future children Joy-Anna may welcome alongside husband Austin Forsyth.

We're interested in the adorable little guy who's already running arund at home!

We ask again: Why?

Because Gideon just celebrated a birthday!

“Happy 2nd Birthday Gideon!!!” Joy-Anna and Austin's birthday post began this week, including along with it a cake and present emoji.

The couple then added:

“This poor guy has been sick the last couple of days but we made the most of it!”

But:

Gideon is the happiest little guy, he loves making us laugh, reading books, playing in the dirt, and snack time!! We love you so much.

A multitude of cute photos of the toddler accompanied this message, including one where Gideon was holding a ball; one where he was eating a donut; and a shot of him on a horse.

Elsewhere, several of the birthday boy's family members shared sweet comments on the post celebrating this occasion.

“Aww! Such a cutie!! That smile and laugh!,” Jill Duggar wrote, while Anna Duggar chimed in as follows:

“Happy 2nd Birthday Gideon!!!!!"

Joy-Anna gave birth to Gideon on February 23, 2018, confirming the blessed event at the time by writing:

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

"Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful"

We later learned, via a video posted on the official TLC website, that Joy-Anna took the unusual step (for a Duggar) of delivering in a hospital after she labored for over 20 hours.

A few months after welcoming Giden, meanwhile, Joy-Anna and Austin suffered a tragedy when the former had a miscarriage.

"Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time," the husband and wife wrote last July, adding:

Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.

In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, “I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me” (2 Sam 12:23).

We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.

We continue to mourn along with Joy-Anna and Austin, but we also celebrate Gideon along with them.

Happy birthday, little guy!

May all your wishes come true and all your gifts be so very fun and playful!