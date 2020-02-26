Josh Duggar Makes Rare Public Appearance at Sister-In-Law's Wedding!

For obvious reasons, Josh Duggar doesn't attend many large social gatherings these days,

It seems not a lot of people care to spend time with a guy who molested four of his sisters.

In fact, fans have joked that in the latest pic of Josh, it looks as though even his three-month old daughter doesn't want to be around him!

Yes, earlier this week, Anna Duggar shared a number of photos from her sister Susanna's wedding, writing as a caption to these images:

“It was so exciting to celebrate with my younger sister Susanna & her husband York on their special day!

"What a beautiful day for such a lovely couple to commemorate their wedding with a beautiful reception and fun time with family & friends."

The pictures sure do look lovely and we're very happy for the newlyweds, but we can't stop looking at the expression on Maryella's face in the snapshot above... because we totally understand where she's coming from.

We can't say we blame her.

After all, would you wanna be touched by Josh Duggar?

We probably don't need to tell you that the guy keeps a low profile because of multiple sex scandals.

In addition to the abuse of his sisters, there were the allegations about Josh attempting to cheat on his wife using the website Ashley Madison.

He eventually confessed to both the aforementioned molestation of his loved ones and also to cheating on his wife.

Why does Anna continue to put up with such a dishonest loser?

Because she's a strong and faithful woman with a lot of spunk, some might argue.

Or because she's essentially trapped in a cult and has been threatened by the leaders of said cult to remain in the marriage or face the wrath of their highly-paid legal and PR team, others might argue.

Either way, we're glad Anna had a chance to at least enjoy herself at her sister's nuptials last weekend.

Susanna, who has a seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, commented on her big sister’s post, writing as follows:

“Thank you so much for coming! It was a perfect day."

The past decade for Josh and Anna, meanwhile, been filled with a few ups and some major downs, as their marriage was rocked by two huge scandals in 2015 and 2016.

Following Josh’s extended stay at a faith-based rehabilitation center, the pair entered marriage counseling.

The molestation admission and the subsequent infidelity resulted in the cancellation of the family’s original TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting.

Their new show, Counting On, does not feature Josh -- because he's a terrible human being.

In November, Anna and Josh welcomed their sixth child together, their very smart and astute daughter, Maryella Hope.

They are also parents to Mackynzie, 10, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 2.