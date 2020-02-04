Jon Gosselin: My Ex-Wife Refuses to See Our Son!

Jon Gosselin is at it again, folks.

The former reality star and self-proclaimed Father of the Year candidate has once more gone public with a harsh critique of his famous ex-wife.

You may wanna stop reading right about now, Kate Gosselin...

During an interview on something called the First Class Fatherhood podcast, Gosselin delved into the "tumultuous" relationship between the two kids that live with him -- Collin and Hannah -- and the children that live with his ex.

The main focus for Jon in this discussion was on Collin, the 13-year old who he alleges Kate sent away years ago due to unspecific "special needs" she claimed he needed help with.

“Kate has a no contact with him,” Jon told host Alec Lace of the teenager.

In the past, Jon trashed Kate in far more serious ways when the topic turned to Collin.

He's on record as saying she basically abused Collin by sticking him in a facility away from his family, despite the young man never having been diagnosed with anything more severse than ADD.

“Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” Jon added in this podcast.

“There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin].”

Hannah is 13 years old as well and lives with Jon and Collin in Pennsylvania.

Four of his other six kids -- Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden -- live with Kate, while 19-year old twins Cara and Madelyn are off at college.

In this new interview, Jon expounded on the lengthy back and forth between himself and Kate.

"I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle," he said.

"I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back. When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody.

"And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her."

Jon said that he's been through nine lawyers and that he's "probably spent" $1.3 million in court.

"I got sole custody of Collin, Kate has a no contact with him, so there's a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him," Jon continued.

"So, I ended up with two, there could be more that come, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it's a long battle...I just didn't give up, I'm still not gonna give up."

Jon made it clear that he and Kate do not speak, but that he's open to family therapy of some kind to rectify this messy situation.

His goal is to get the kids under his roof access to the rest of their siblings by the time they are able to drive.

If the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum has learned anything through his dozen years of battling Kate over custody of their kids, it’s to never stop fighting.

“It’s getting better now that the kids are getting older,” the former reality star said on this podcast. “Custody is left up to my children, so if they decided to go live with Mom or decide to live with Dad it’s up to them.”

Kate hasn’t addressed Jon’s latest claims -- but has spoken out about her estranged ex in the past.

In 2013, the reality TV star posted a statement on her blog, writing:

“I find it very heart breaking that my children’s father chooses a public forum to discuss his current opinions of the ‘development’ of our children.

"These opinions are, in reality, value judgements made about our children and they are based on his limited visits (albeit mutually agreed upon) with our children.”

That was seven years ago, however.

In the time since, especially over the past several months, with Jon lobbing on verbal grenade after another at Kate, her silence has been deafending.

And, perhaps, telling.