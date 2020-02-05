Jinger Duggar Reveals Snazzy New Hair in Time for Valentine's Day!

Recently, Jinger Duggar shut down rumors about her marriage while looking outrageously stylish. She's known for serving looks.

Now, she has undergone a dramatic new makeover and is sporting a new hairdo -- just in time for Valentine's Day!

"As Valentine's Day slowly approaches," Jinger writes on Instagram, "I thought it would be nice to go for a new hairdo!"

"Speaking of that special day," she teases, "I've got a Valentine's Spotify playlist out."

Jinger tells her fans and followers that she "would love to hear what you guys think of it!"

Making online mixtapes is fine and well, but all eyes were on the mother-of-one's new hair.

Jinger is looking amazing!

If this were just a few years ago, we would be stunned by her bare arms (if not the slight V of her neckline).

Instead, we are just mesmerized by her gorgeous blonde curls.

Yes, she had already gone blonde and this is only a little shorter than her hair was previously, but she looks stunning.

Jinger's sister Jessa was quick to comment with praise: "Adorable! Looks great, Jing!"

Lauren Duggar chimed in with an affirming: "Love it!"

Josie Bates also commented on the Instagram post, correctly writing: "You’re beautiful!"

"You look great!" praised poor, long-suffering Anna Duggar. "I love it!"

Obviously, the Duggar girls who have been married off and therefore aren't forced to obey Jim Bob's rules have been exploring real life for a while.

They wear pants. They show the sinful, tantalizing flesh of their arms. And yes, Jinger went blonde.

But Jinger's mild makeover isn't the only part of this post that's raising eyebrows.

And flaunting a gorgeous hairdo may not be the most surprising thing that she's doing.

It may come as a surprise to some to hear Jinger acknowledge Valentine's Day at all.

It's not that members of the extended Duggar family or the cult to which they belong are not expected to love their spouses.

(In fact, Duggar women are taught to fawn on and "make themselves available" to their lord husbands to a creepy and horrifying degree)

But St. Valentine's Day is a Catholic tradition that many believe has origins in Religio Romana -- the faith of the Ancient Romans.

While it is true that most Christian fundamentalists consider Catholicism to be as foreign a faith as Mahayana Buddhism, the Duggars do celebrate.

Well ... sort of.

"We often celebrate Valentine's Day as a family," Michelle Duggar wrote on her blog years ago.

"It's a really special time with the whole family getting around the table," she described at the time, "and spending time together."

In other words, Jim Bob and Michelle would pretend that they were celebrating Valentine's Day, but it was actually just hanging out with family.

Unless you're certain Game of Thrones characters, Valentine's Day is not celebrated by hanging out with your siblings.

Clearly, the Duggars hoped that by lying to their children about what it meant to celebrate the occassion, they wouldn't feel like they're missing out.

That sounds wildly lame. Good for Jinger for treating herself -- and her husband -- to a snazzy new 'do.