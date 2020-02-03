Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Marriage Date Revealed?!

Last night, two generational talents took the field to do battle in front of an audience of 100 million Americans.

We're talking, of course, about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Sure, there was a football game and some commercials in there, too, but it was it the politically-charged halftime twerk-fest that sparked the most interesting conversations the morning after.

And of course, for J-Lo, the entire spectacle capped off what might be the most impressive year in a career that seen many, many impressive years.

She may have been denied the Oscar nomination she so richly deserved for her work in Hustlers, but the film was a hit, and at the age of 50, Lopez is earning the best reviews of her career.

It's not every entertainer that can captivate moviegoers with a nuanced performance and wow football fans with a jaw-dropping spectacle in the span of a few months.

And even more rare is the celebrity who could be seen as the settler in a relationship with one of the most revered athletes of his generation.

Yes, Lopez is still engaged to Alex Rodriguez, and while you never forget that fact, exactly, it's an easy thing to overlook on a night like last night.

But as the dust settles and the confetti is cleared, the focus shifts away from Jen's talents and back toward her personal life.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez back in 2018, and fans have been wondering when the power couple is planning to tie the knot.

Unfortunately, both J-Lo and A-Rod have been tight-lipped on the matter.

“It’s going good,” Lopez told ET while casually dodging the question.

“I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow].”

Fortunately, sources close to the couple have been much more talkative, and they recently revealed to Life & Style that the LoRod will be exchanging vows this summer.

And not surprisingly, it seems the couple is planning to spare no expense.

"She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time,” one insider tells the tabloid.

“She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” the source adds.

As for where it will all go down -- well, apparently, that's yet to be determined.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island,” says the insider.

“Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list,” the source adds.

“She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang!”

We're sure Jen doesn't need any help in the party-planning department, but another twerk-off against Shakira would certainly give her guests something to talk about. Just sayin'.