Jennifer Aniston: Giving Up Booze to Win Back Brad Pitt?

Well, awards season as at an end, and as expected, Brad Pitt emerged victorious, taking home an Oscar for his stellar work in Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.

Much has been made of Pitt's red carpet appearances and charming acceptance speeches over the past six weeks, but all the accolades couldn't overshadow the most persistent rumor about his love life.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston: SAG Awards 2020

We're talking, of course, about the speculation surrounding Brad's friendship with Jennifer Aniston.

In all likelihood, the exes are, as they claim, just friends.

But that hasn't stopped fans and the tabloid press from dissecting their every interaction in search of signs of a reconciliation.

First, they fixated on the way Aniston seemed to pay close attention to Pitt's Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Jennifer Aniston at the Globes

(Basically, she listened to what he had to say and laughed at the appropriate times, but some of the thirstier outlets had her "gazing" at Brad adoringly and "hanging on his every word.")

Shortly thereafter, Pitt and Aniston were photographed backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and that sent the shippers into overdrive.

Again, these two were married for five years, and they probably just enjoyed catching up, but the pics launched a thousand narratives about how Jen will do anything to win Brad back.

And according to a new report from Radar Online, the former Friends star is so thirsty she's willing to swear off booze forever.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunited

As you may recall, Pitt got sober in 2017 after battling substance abuse for several decades.

And now, a source close to the situation says Jen feels that she would need to quit drinking in order to get back together with Brad.

“Jen and a lot of her friends were skeptical, but now that they’ve experienced Brad’s sobriety in the flesh, a hard truth has come over Jen: She has to give up alcohol if she’s going to have any hope of rekindling their relationship,” says the insider.

“That’s a lot easier said than done, because booze is a big part of her everyday life and she longs for that martini at the end of a hard day," the source adds.

Breaking a long-term habit is never easy -- but hey, if the reward is a stronger made-up relationship with Brad, we're sure it'll all be worth it.

