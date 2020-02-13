Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm: Dating?!

by at .

Throughout the 2020 awards season, social media was abuzz with rumors about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

You see, Pitt and Aniston were photographed backstage at the SAG Awards, so certain thirsty media outlets jumped to the conclusion that they would be getting re-married sometime this spring.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston: SAG Awards 2020

Okay, so the rumors had somewhat more of a basis than that -- but not much.

Basically, some tabloid reporter saw Aniston listening to Pitt's Golden Globes speech, decided that she was "gazing" at her ex "adoringly," and the whole thing snowballed from there.

It now appears that the Brad-Jen reconciliation rumors were bogus from the start.

But what if there was another, equally interesting story developing right under our noses the entire time?

Aniston and Hamm

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Aniston spent a good deal of time chatting up Jon Hamm at an Oscars after-party.

“I saw her go over to Brad and say a quick hi to him – then she spent a lot of time chatting to Jon," a source told the outlet.

"They were talking for ages and seemed to know each other really well. Everyone noticed.”

Everyone noticed?! Well, that's enough for us!

Jennifer Aniston at the Globes

Pick out the wedding china and start thinking up cutesy smush names!

Hammiston? Anis-Hamm? Okay, the sooner we forget about that second one, the better.

Obviously, we kid, but a source tells The Sun there's real reason to believe Jen and Jon are more than just friends.

"Everyone is wondering how on earth this didn't happen sooner," says the insider.

Jon Hamm: 2015 American Museum of Natural History Gala

"Over the years, she's had her people enquire if he was available on several occasions in between her romances."

As many have pointed out, the relationship would make a lot of sense.

Jen and Jon are close in age, and they both got their starts on buzzy TV shows.

Her film career has been decidedly more successful, but we don't think Jen has any problem being the breadwinner in the relationship.

Jennifer Aniston with a Smirk

Hell, she married Justin Theroux, after all. Just kidding, Justin!

Like Jen's first husband, Hamm recently got sober after decades of struggling with substance abuse, and those who know the actor best say he's happier and healthier than ever.

Sounds like the perfect time for him to enter a serious relationship with a fellow famous actor!

It's probably not happening, but hey -- we can dream, right?

Jennifer Aniston Finally Fights Back Against All the BS
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Jennifer Aniston Biography

Jennifer Aniston Hairstyle
Jennifer Aniston is beloved throughout Hollywood. She's had a tough personal life, but is still beautiful and a solid actress. More »
Full Name
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Photos

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunited
Brad and Jen SAG Awards Pic
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston: SAG Awards 2020
Jennifer Aniston at the Globes
Jennifer Aniston with a Smirk
Jennifer Aniston Instagram Photo

Jennifer Aniston Quotes

I actually feel I've been unbelievably lucky in love. I don't feel like I'm supposed to be any further along or somewhere that I'm not. I'm right where I'm supposed to be.

Jennifer Aniston

You just have to love your life. I have my health, I have my friends, I have my loved ones. I'm extremely lucky.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Videos

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Confirm Split
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Confirm Split
Jennifer Aniston Speaks on Pregnancy Rumprs
Jennifer Aniston Speaks on Pregnancy Rumprs
Jennifer Aniston Praises Nick Viall, Makes Bold Bachelor Predictions
Jennifer Aniston Praises Nick Viall, Makes Bold Bachelor Predictions