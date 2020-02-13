Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm: Dating?!

Throughout the 2020 awards season, social media was abuzz with rumors about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

You see, Pitt and Aniston were photographed backstage at the SAG Awards, so certain thirsty media outlets jumped to the conclusion that they would be getting re-married sometime this spring.

Okay, so the rumors had somewhat more of a basis than that -- but not much.

Basically, some tabloid reporter saw Aniston listening to Pitt's Golden Globes speech, decided that she was "gazing" at her ex "adoringly," and the whole thing snowballed from there.

It now appears that the Brad-Jen reconciliation rumors were bogus from the start.

But what if there was another, equally interesting story developing right under our noses the entire time?

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Aniston spent a good deal of time chatting up Jon Hamm at an Oscars after-party.

“I saw her go over to Brad and say a quick hi to him – then she spent a lot of time chatting to Jon," a source told the outlet.

"They were talking for ages and seemed to know each other really well. Everyone noticed.”

Everyone noticed?! Well, that's enough for us!

Pick out the wedding china and start thinking up cutesy smush names!

Hammiston? Anis-Hamm? Okay, the sooner we forget about that second one, the better.

Obviously, we kid, but a source tells The Sun there's real reason to believe Jen and Jon are more than just friends.

"Everyone is wondering how on earth this didn't happen sooner," says the insider.

"Over the years, she's had her people enquire if he was available on several occasions in between her romances."

As many have pointed out, the relationship would make a lot of sense.

Jen and Jon are close in age, and they both got their starts on buzzy TV shows.

Her film career has been decidedly more successful, but we don't think Jen has any problem being the breadwinner in the relationship.

Hell, she married Justin Theroux, after all. Just kidding, Justin!

Like Jen's first husband, Hamm recently got sober after decades of struggling with substance abuse, and those who know the actor best say he's happier and healthier than ever.

Sounds like the perfect time for him to enter a serious relationship with a fellow famous actor!

It's probably not happening, but hey -- we can dream, right?