Jenelle Evans Claims She's Not Back Together With David Eason as New Abuse Allegations Surface

Throughout this past week, several media outlets -- including this one -- have been reporting that Jenelle Evans is back together with David Eason, the abusive ex from whom she separated back in October.

The evidence seemed undeniable:

First, David and Jenelle were spotted in Nashville together.

Shortly thereafter, Evans began wearing her wedding ring in photos and videos that appeared on Instagram.

All of this came on the heels of reports that Jenelle had lifted her restraining order against Eason.

On its own, all of that would have been enough for many fans to conclude that Jenelle and David were indeed back together -- but believe it or not, there's more.

Take this video, for example, in which Jenelle hits the town with an unidentified partner.

The person shooting the video is almost certainly David (his reflection can be seen in a window at the 4:59 mark), and Jenelle kept him off camera for a reason.

Many who had been watching the situation closely were bracing themselves for an announcement making the reconciliation official.

Instead, Jenelle has come out with a statement denying that she she and David are back together.

"Nope, not right now," Evans told E! News on Friday.

"Just co-parenting. No one knows anything and I'm sick of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy no matter what I do."

Now, it's natural that fans would be skeptical of those remarks.

After all, Jenelle doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to telling the truth.

And by that, we mean she lies as naturally as most people draw breath.

That "not right now" seems to be paving the way for a future reconciliation announcement, but Evans' remarks are echoed by an unidentified source close to her.

"They have no plans to get back together. Jenelle was in North Carolina last month getting some of her things out of her home," says the insider.

"There is no real change to their relationship situation."

Obviously, this source could be anyone -- including Jenelle herself -- and she would have every reason to lie.

After all, Jenelle left David for a number of very good reasons.

He's a violent bigot who was frequently abusive to Evans, her children, and her pets.

The incident that set off the domino effect that led to the separation was Eason's murder of Jenelle's puppy, a French bulldog named Nugget.

That led to a CPS investigation which caused Jenelle and David to temporarily lose custody of their children.

Most of the kids were eventually returned to the Easons, but the marriage didn't survive long after that.

Obviously, Jenelle would take a tremendous amount of flak for once again putting her children in harm's way, and getting back together with David would certainly prevent her from getting back on TV, which seems to be her only career goal at this point.

And reports of a reconciliation couldn't come at a worse time, as recent news reports have dredged up one of the uglier incidents from Jenelle and David's marriage:

Back in October of 2018, Evans called 911 on Eason, alleging that he had attacked her and broken her collarbone.

She later dismissed the incident as a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding."

Now, however, vlogger Katie Joy is claiming that Jenelle confirmed in private messages that David dislocated her collarbone during their altercation.

Joy reveals her evidence in the video below:

Joy's claims have been called into question in the past.

But this time, she comes bearing receipts.

In her latest video, Joy displays what she says are private messages she received from Evans regarding the 2018 incident.

In the DMs, Jenelle says that Eason did not break her colllar bone, but did cause a dislocation that required medical attention.

Hardly the "misunderstanding" Jenelle initially made the incident out to be.

Evans has yet to comment on this latest allegation against Eason, or her alleged conversation with Joy.

We'll keep you updated on this story as further information becomes available.

For more on today's developments, click on the gallery below: