Jenelle Evans & David Eason Got a New Dog Together, and Fans Are Bracing For the Worst

We've known for several weeks now that Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back together.

Jenelle is still denying this fact publicly, but despite her many years of experience, she's a terrible liar.

Evans is laying the groundwork for the big announcement by back-pedaling on the claims she made in court and insisting that Eason never abused her kids.

The 180 comes just a few months after Jenelle was granted an emergency restraining order against David, telling a judge that she feared for her life and the lives of her children.

Anyway, these days, Evans and Eason are once again co-habiting on the stretch of North Carolina swamp they've obnoxiously dubbed "The Land."

We know this is because they've done a horrible job of hiding it.

Evans has essentially abandoned her Nashville apartment in order to haul the kids back to Riegelwood so that she can be closer to David.

(We can't help but wonder if she's aware that there's a school year going on.)

On top of that, Jenelle can no longer afford a team of representatives to stonewall the media, so she's speaking on her own behalf and giving away far more information than she realizes.

“As of now, I still tell people we’re not back together,” Evans said in her latest interview.

“He has a lot to prove to me, and he has a lot to change about himself, and he knows that.”

On top of remarks like that, Evans and Eason keep doing dumb things like posting pics of the same event from different angles, then pretending they weren't together on the day in question.

They're criminals, sure -- but criminal masterminds, they are not.

The latest evidence of an Evans-Eason reconciliation might be the most upsetting yet, as it seems indicate that the couple has adopted a new dog.

TMZ has obtained photos of the couple at a Wal Mart in Leland, North Carolina, where they appeared to be purchasing a new dog bed.

Witnesses tell the site that the Eason family purchased dog food, as well.

So there are no photos of Jenelle and David with their new dog, but it sounds very much like the couple has made the move that many fans feared most by bringing a new canine into their home.

If you're new to this story, or you're particularly adept at blocking out memories of Jenelle-based trauma, then you might be wondering why this is such a big deal.

The rest of you will recall that David Eason killed Jenelle's French bulldog puppy during one of his infamous fits of rage last year.

The couple's kids were home at the time, and at least testified in court that she was traumatized by the incident.

The incident resulted in a CPS investigation that eventually cost Jenelle and David custody of their children,

David and Jenelle later regained custody of most of their kids, with her son Jace and his son Kaden continuing to live in different homes, as they had before the incident.

Jenelle initially helped David cover up his crimes, but she left him when it became clear that his actions would impact her future earning potential.

Now, it seems all is forgiven -- and forgotten.

It's bad enough that Jenelle is apparently cool with the fact that David killed her dog and traumatized her kids, couldn't she at least make a "no dogs for a while" rule one of the terms of their reconciliation?

We guess once you've given up on having any sort of career in the public eye, you can sort of do whatever you want.