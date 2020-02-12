Jen Harley: I Demand Justice Against Ronnie Ortiz-Magro!

Jen Harley wants to see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro suffer.

The reality star has made this quite clear. She and her attorney are not about to let the Jersey Shore cast member off the hook.

Even if Ronnie's lawyers are able to arrange some sort of plea deal in his ongoing domestic violence case, Jen's not feelin' it.

As previously reported in detail, MTV mainstay Ronnie faces five misdemeanor charges and significant time in jail.

These charges stem from an incident last year during which the muscle-bound MTV personality allegedly attacked Harley.

He supposedly grabbed their daughter out of her hands ... and then barricaded himself inside of an L.A. home with the infant.

Police reportedly had to knock down the door of this home to get to Ronnie - and then had to taze him in order to subdue him.

Ugly stuff all around.

Earlier this week, Ronnie's legal representative was in court of behalf of his client, asking a judge for more time.

According to his camp, more time is necessary to further assess and investigate the case against Ortiz-Magro.

In an official declaration, this lawyer said information about prior domestic incidents involving both his client and Harley are needed before a resolution could be made in the criminal case.

While estranged from Jen (above), Ronnie is hoping to work out a plea deal that does not involve any jail time.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in November.

HOWEVER, Harley's own attorney, Lisa Bloom, stated for the record on Tuesday that she's prepared to file a lawsuit against Ronnie to make sure he pays for what he has done.

“Every domestic violence victim has the right to sue her batterer to compensate her for her medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering," explained Bloom, who is pictured below with Harley.

Bloom (above, with Harley) added:

"We intend to fight for full and complete justice for Jen if this case is not resolved soon."

In court yesterday, Ronnie's side revealed that Ortiz-Magro is currently undergoing domestic violence counseling in Nevada.

This is a positive step, but it was also revealed that Ronnie has been in violation of a restraining order by contacting Harley.

That's clearly a problem for him if true.

“The victim is in court, and she was contacted by the defendant at the end of the year … and he sent her many texts,” said Deputy City Attorney Heidi Matz, continuing as follows:

“They did see each other and there was an incident in Nevada that I have no jurisdiction over. However, prior communications are illegal. We want the defendant to knock it off…

"We want it to stop.”

Ronnie's lawyer, in turn, agreed that it would.

After the hearing, Bloom told celebrity gossip magazine Us Weekly that she and Harley “are very pleased that today the judge put on the record that Mr. Ortiz is in violation of the restraining order."

Bloom was satisfied that the judge "admonished his attorney for him to stop it and to knock it off, which he should."

The celebrity attorney added:

“We are going to keep coming back until we get justice, and I am very proud to stand with Jen today.”

Ronnie, who has said very little in public since his arrest, accused Harley of assulting him last month.

The two share a daughter who turns three in April, along with a very contentious and ugly past that has involved several allegations of violence against both sides, along with some vicious social media spats.

“It’s been hard," Harley said to Us.

"I’m just ready to get everything over with so him and I can coparent peacefully, and I’m just over the drama.”