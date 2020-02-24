Javi Marroquin: Sliding Into Lauren Comeau's DMs (and Everyone Else) Since 2017!

Javi Marroquin is sort of a mess.

You know it, we know it, everybody knows it.

We're sure he's a perfectly nice guy, and there are plenty of areas in his life where he seems to be doing just fine.

But when it comes to relationships ...

Sorry, but he's just bad at it.

We were first introduced to him several years ago when he began dating Kailyn Lowry and started appearing on Teen Mom 2 with her.

At first, the story was that he just happened to wander into a clothing store where she was working. Turns out that may have been overly simplifying things.

Kailyn has since revealed that he knew she was on TV, and she even hinted that that was why he reached out to her in the first place.

There were a lot of red flags in that relationship, but it ended in late 2015 after Lowry had a miscarriage.

Kailyn said that Javi blamed her for it, which is really just awful

He was deployed for the next several months, and when he got back home in the summer of 2016, he didn't seem to handle the divorce all that gracefully.

Like at all. Kail ended up getting an order of protection against him.

A few months later, the divorce was finalized and Kailyn was pregnant with another man's baby, and Javi began publicly dating other ladies.

The next summer (2017, if you're having trouble keeping up!), he revelaed that he was dating a girl named Lauren Comeau (above) and that it was pretty serious, although it was a long distance relationship.

That relationship only lasted a few months, then Javi moved on to Briana DeJesus (below).

And that only lasted a few months, too.

As if all that wasn't enough (and it really is, we're feeling tired just thinking about all of this), there was a period in early 2018 where he was still kind of talking to Briana, hooking up with Kailyn, and reaching out to Lauren.

All of that, all at the same time.

He ended up choosing Lauren because she was willing to move from her home in South Carolina to be with him in Delaware.

Seriously, Briana wasn't ready to relocate there, and Kailyn wasn't interested in having an actual relationship with him.

So ... that's sweet.

Then Lauren got pregnant very, very quickly, and at the end of 2018, they welcomed a son.

And then in 2019, well, things got super crazy between them.

Javi banged another woman in the bathroom of their home while Lauren was sleeping in their bedroom upstairs.

Hey, we told you from the beginning that this was a mess.

Lauren ended up forgiving Javi for reasons we'll never understand, and they've been rebuilding their relationship ever since.

And that's how we have this cute photo of them having fun together.

The picture above is fine and all, but what's really interesting is her caption, which reads "Sliding (into my DMs) since '17."

It's interesting because it could be interpreted in so many different ways.

Is it completely innocent, was she just referencing the fact that they first dated in 2017?

Is she being catty, knowing how active his love life was that year?

Could she be hinting that perhaps he was sliding into her DMs even after they broke up, like when he was with Briana?

Or maybe that he was DMing her solidly since that year, even when he was with Briana and also when he was hooking up with Kailyn?

Whatever she means, she is kind of giving off a "Haha, he picked me!" vibe, which is weird, considering the fact that he cheated on her in such a bizarrely disrespectful way just a few months ago.

... Congrats?