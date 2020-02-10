Jason Priestley is Simply "Heartbroken" Over Shannen Doherty Cancer Diagnosis

Jason Priestley has become the first Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member to publicly speak on last week's horrible news.

The veteran actor has talked to People Magazine about Shannen Doherty's stage IV cancer diagnosis.

“I reached out to her yesterday when the news broke,” Priestley told the publication at Monte Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Celebration last week, adding at the time:

“She’s overwhelmed with well wishers and with people reaching out to her. I haven’t heard back from her yet, but I’m sure that I will very soon.”

Priestley, of course, didn't just star on Beverly Hills, 90210 along with Doherty.

The two shared an endless array of scenes together as twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh, the show's original main characters who relocated from Minnesota to California and who had to adjust to life in this famous zip code together.

The pair reunited last year for the self-referential Fox reboot, BH90210.

“Shannen was a big part of my life,” he also told People.

“Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.”

Doherty revealed during an interview on Good Morning America last week that her breast cancer has returned.

This tragic confirmation came about two years after she had gone into remission -- and it included the reveal that the cancer was now at stage for.

It seems almost definite that Doherty will die from it.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” Doherty said in her sit-down.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

She's trying very hard not to feel sorry for herself, but it obviously is impossible to know how someone in her situation is feeling at the moment.

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ ” said Doherty of the development in her health, concluding:

“And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

We wish Doherty nothing but the best.