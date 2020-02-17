Jason Davis, Popular Voice Actor, Dead at 35

Jason Davis -- a voice actor who was also the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late studio chief Marvin Davis -- died Sunday from causes not currently known.

He was 35 years old.

Davis was also the son of wine grower Nebil Zarif and Nancy Davis Rickel, who is the daughter of Marvin and Barbara.

But he was best known to entertaiment industry players and fans for his voiceover work, along with his past friendship with Paris Hilton.

Among the most notable was a voice role on Disney's animated series Recess in the late 1990s... but he also had small parts on Roseanne and 7th Heaven -- and in the films Rush Hour and Beverly Hills Ninja.

Jason's mother issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in the wake of this sad development.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," Nancy told this outlet, adding:

"Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else.

'We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Jason had struggled with addiction in the past. You may even recognize him from his stony on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" in 2010.

Since then, however, he was said to have been working on his recovery, even co-foundong a charity called Cure Addiction Now in which he was prominently involved.

At the time of his passing, he also was working on a TV show titled The Two Jasons.

As for his family connections...

Jason's grandfather, the late Denver oilman Marvin Davis, purchased 20th Century Fox in 1981 and sold it four years later to Rupert Murdoch for a profit reported to be more than $300 million.

Marvin also owned the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Pebble Beach golf course around that time.

Barbara, meanwhile, founded the star-studded Carousel of Hope Ball to fund Type 1 diabetes treatment and research.

Davis is survived by two brothers, Brandon and Alexander, along with two half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel, from his mother's second marriage to Ken Rickel.

May he rest in peace.