Janelle Brown Confesses: The Sister Wives Aren't Close!

At last, Janelle Brown has said the quiet part out loud.

She's come out and admitted what most Sister Wives fans have been speculating about for several months now, which is this:

She and Kody Brown's other better halves really don't have a great relationship at all.

In what context did this confession go public?

In one you may very well have missed.

Here's what we mean: TLC did not air a new episode of Sister Wives on Sunday night due to the Super Bowl dominating all headlines and all ratings.

But the network did make a new installment available online, which has led to a great deal of confusion across the Internet because most people were not aware this was out there.

However, it's our job to be aware of such things and to watch some things and one moment/exchange stood out from all the rest during this little-watched episode (which will air in its regular timeslot on Sunday, February 9).

At one point, Janelle said she's concerned her family is no longer as tight-knit as they used to be, citing the Browns' move from Utah to Arizona back in 2018.

“I feel sometimes like I’m the only person in the family that thinks what we had in Lehi, Utah, was awesome,” she explained.

“The living under one house. It wasn’t Utopia, there are things that definitely we need to change. But the whole idea of living together, I think, was so brilliant. And beautiful.”

In Utah, of course, the Browns all lived on the same street.

In Arizona, they live in separate rented houses... although Kody really wants to build one polygamous palace in which everyone can reside.

None of the Sister Wives, including Janelle, seemed very excited about this prospect.

But perhaps Janelle is more open to it than Meri, Christine or Robyn, considering another remark she made on this latest episode.

“It seems like our family isn’t as close as it used to be,” Janalle added.

“And I’m really concerned that if we choose to live in the four homes versus the one, our family culture will just continue to drift apart more and more.”

Kody agreed with this assessment on the episode, saying the family is "not getting together at all like what we got together when we were living in the cul-de-sac in Las Vegas."

His solution, of course, is to essentially force family time by making everyone live in the same mansion.

Doesn't sound like the healthiest option, does it?

And yet Janelle isn't ready to give up on it just yet, making her the only woman on Kody's side in this debate.

“I want to explore it, all I’m asking for is for you guys to have an open mind and a prayerful disposition about it,” Kody told his Sister Wives in a previous episode of the TLC series.