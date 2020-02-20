Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin: We're Giving Our Marriage a Do-Over!

Last year did not end on a positive note for Jana Kramer or her marriage, as Mike Caussin admits to betraying her and to "constant lies."

Now, Jana and Mike are giving fans an update on their efforts to "rebuild" broken trust and mend their marriage.

On Wednesday, February 19, Jana Kramer picked an odd day to refer to celebrating New Year's Eve.

"2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years," she captions a photo of herself with her husband, Mike Caussin.

"We even watched the ball drop," she shares.

"There’s nothing wrong with a redo," Jana emphasizes, "and there’s no better time to rebuild than now."

"We made it to the top!!!" Jana Kramer announced in another post this week.

In the accompanying photo, she and Mike have clearly done some mountain hiking and are enjoying a wonderful view.

"I had lots of 'Dear God, please help me through my anxiety and not let my head over power me,'" she confessed.

"I wanted to turn around," Jana admitted, "but man would I have been robbed of this view and the feeling of making it."

"I’m starting to think now of all the things I’ve held myself back from ...." Jana reflected.

She resolved: "I’m gonna force myself a little bit more to get outta my comfort zone for fear of anxiety."

"I’m sick of wearing that," Jana expressed regarding anxiety.

She "It’s not mine and I don’t want it anymore!"

Jana admitted that letting go of anxiety is "easier said than done BUT, I’m gonna try."

"I know I’m not alone with anxiety," she noted, asking her followers: "So [who's] with me?"

It's sort of refreshing to see Jana post about something relating to her husband that's just about hiking.

Often -- because it is so often relevant -- she is speaking about broken trust and stress brought on by his alleged "sex addiction."

We can see why Jana felt the need to "redo" New Year's experience.

At that time, her social media activity made it clear that she wasn't even sure if she wanted to remain Mike's wife.

Most couples might just say "we missed that, so let's have a date night with champagne," but clearly, they took it a litlte further.

There's a lot of emotional and psychological significance to holiday rituals, so they decided to reclaim the holiday that they missed.

Right around New Year's, Jana was suddenly purging photos of Mike from her social media.

She also changed her bio, erasing "wife" from her description and removing Mike's name from the name of her podcast.

Her vague post about unhappiness at the time combined with that made it clear that Mike had, once again, screwed up.

Since then, he has openly admitted that he had begun just going through the motions of his meetings for alleged "sex addiction."

We say alleged, not to be catty, but because the psychiatric community has yet to determine that "sex addiction" is anything more than a trendy label.

That said, it is clear that Mike experiences sexual impulses and perhaps even compulsions that he finds, at times, irresistible.

Otherwise, he would simply not put himself and his wife through hell again and again.

And if boning were really his priority, they could just end their marriage and he could bang to his heart's (or whatever's) content.

But addiction doesn't seem like the right word for sex, in the same way that compulsive overating is a much better word than "food addiction."

In general, the advice for those addicted to alcohol or gambling or meth is to simply never have any again, ever.

In this context, that it's an addiction means that the way that the substance or activity rewards their brain is such that they just can't moderate themselves.

If you are compulsively eating food or engaging in sex, no one tells you to swear off either activity, simply to get it under control.

For the sake of Jana, Mike, and their happiness, we hope that they can continue to sort things out.