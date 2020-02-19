Hayden Panettiere Still Doesn't Want Abusive Boyfriend Locked Up Following Latest Attack

If you've been following her story in recent months, you know that Hayden Panettiere is in a desperate situation.

The former Heroes and Nashville actress is dating a man named Brian Hickerson, and the relationship has shown signs of abuse from the very beginning.

Hickerson was arrested on Valentine's Day after police responded to a disturbance call from the couple's neighbors.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a heavil intoxicated Hickerson attempting to make his way back into the house.

A cowering Panettiere was hiding inside, and Hickerson admitted to police that she had accused him of "beating the f--k" out of her.

She later stated he punched her in the face during an argument.

Hickerson was been arrested for assaulting Panettiere on at least two prior occasions.

In July, he was accused of attacking Hayden twice in the span of three days.

At the time Panettiere was granted a restraining order that requires Hickerson to remain 100 feet away from her at all times.

When his case went to trial, however, she refused to testify, and he was cleared of all charges due to a lack of material witnesses.

Shortly thereafter, Hayden and Brian revealed that they had reconciled, and were once again living together.

Not surprisingly, Hayden's family was deeply upset by this development.

According to a new report from Radar Online, the Panettieres “want Brian behind bars,” but Hayden “has reservations” about pressing charges.

The family is reportedly planning to stage an intervention, as they believe Hickerson's attacks will continue to escalate.

A Police report from this latest incident indicates that Hickerson “started throwing” Panettiere around and then “struck” her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face."

One insider tells police that “plenty of people” witnessed the attack, as the noice attracted attention from neighbors.

“There are witnesses this time [to what happened] and Hayden’s family is finally encouraged,” says the source.

He reiterates, however, that Hayden “has reservations about putting him in jail.”

“Family is trying to be supportive and to help her to keep her from wavering,” he adds.

Hayden was reportedly coaxed into giving Brian a second chance after he promised to quit drinking following a previous assault.

“He had told Hayden after his last arrest and when they got back together that he was taking a break from drinking, but Brian started drinking again and this is what happened,” said the source.

“He has serious anger issues and when he drinks it brings it out, it magnifies it 1000 percent.”

Those who know the couple best say Hayden's drinking problem is a direct result of her relationship with Hickerson, and they're worried she's returned to hitting the bottle right along with him.

Her alcoholism has caused Hayden to lose custody of her daughter, who currently lives with Panettiere's ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.