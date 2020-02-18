Hayden Panettiere: Brutally Assaulted By Boyfriend on Valentine's Day

If you've been following her story these past several months you know that Hayden Panettiere is dating a man named Brian Hickerson.

And it's not an exaggeration to say he might be one of the worst human beings on planet Earth.

Hickerson was first arrested for assaulting Panettiere back in May of 2019.

To the horror of her loved ones, however, Hayden remained with her abusive boyfriend, and the couple continued to live together.

Just a few months later, in July of last year, Panettiere was beaten by Hickerson two times in the span of just three days.

After a short breakup, during which Hayden dated Hickerson's brother, the couple got back together, and as a result of this reconciliation, she refused to testify against Brian at his trial.

Thus, he was found not guilty to a lack of material witnesses.

Sadly, Hayden made the decusion to remain with Hickerson, and it seems she was attacked yet again this week.

According to a new report from TMZ, Hickerson was arrested on Valentine's Day when police responded a neighbor's complaint of an apparent domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found an intoxicated Hickerson trying to make his way back into the house as a terrified Hayden cowered inside.

Strangely, it seems Hickerson testified against himself, telling police that Panettiere had been "saying he beat the f--k out of me" prior to their arrival.

However, Hickerson also revealed that he hired a private chef for the holiday and paid him extra to remain on the scene so that he "wouldn't be accused of bulls--t."

Hickerson was eventually booked for domestic battery, along with a second charge of second charge of interfering with a police officer, which stemmed from his refusal to identify himself.

It seems he was released on bond shortly thereafter.

No word yet on when Hickerson will stand trial.

Hayden and Brian have been dating for roughly 18 months, and her loved ones have been concerned about the relationship from the very beginning.

Hickerson was arrested for assaulting his father not long after he and Hayden first got together.

Police say she was witness to the attack.

Those who know the couple best also say Hickerson has contributed to Panettiere's drinking problem, which has caused her to lose custody of her daughter.

The girl currently lives in Ukraine with Hayden's ex, boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.