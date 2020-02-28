Hawaii Five-0 to End After 10 Seasons, Fans React in Sadness

CBS is bidding aloha to one of its longest-running shows.

The network has announced that Hawaii Five-0 will come to an end after 10 seasons, confirming its final episode will air on Friday, April 3.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

Continued this statement:

“From episode one, HAWAII FIVE-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night.

'We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

The drama's series finale will be two hours long, CBS added.

The show was one of the first reboots of the past decade, paving the way for an endless array of sitcoms and dramas that are continuations or reimaginings of past franchises.

The original Hawaii Five-0 aired from 1968 through 1980 and starred Jack Lord as Honolulu detective Steve McGarrett.

The current series, which featured Alex O'Loughlin as McGarrett, will end up running for nearly as long as its predecessor: 10 seasons vs. 12 for the first version.

“For 10 seasons, Alex, Scott and the rest of the talented FIVE-0 cast have brought fans exciting adventures in a spectacular tropical paradise,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios.

He continued:

“We specifically want to thank Peter and the incredibly talented production team for 10 years of consistently outstanding television. The drama has been a great success for the Studio and Network, and as a global franchise for our company.

"We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps."

The CBS TV Studios series scored a huge domestic syndication deal early in its run and has aired in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride round out its main cast.

“HAWAII FIVE-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show,” said Peter M. Lenkov, Executive Producer.

He elaborated as follows:

“I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores.

"I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with.

'And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”

With its finale, Hawaii Five-0 will have produced 240 episodes.

It premiered back on September 20, 2010.

In the two-hour finale, recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) will all return.

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” said series star Alex O’Loughlin, concluding:

“Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude.

"I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have.

"I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”