Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape; Disgraced Mogul Cuffed and Taken Into Custody In Courtroom

It was an historic day in a Manhattan courtroom, as disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault.

The 67-year-old -- once considered by many to be the most powerful man in Hollywood -- was convicted based on testimony provided by Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley and actress Jessica Mann, both of whom told the court they were raped by Weinstein.

Weinstein was cleared of three of five charges against him, including the the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which would have had him facing a life sentence.

As it stands, Weinstein is facing five to 25 years for the criminal sexual assault conviction and 18 months to four years for the third-degree rape conviction.

He is scheduled for sentencing on March 11.

Weinstein was cuffed and taken into custody immediately after the verdict was announced.

Witnesses tell The Hollywood Reporter that Weinstein appeared "ashen and unstable" as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

The verdict comes after five days of deliberations, with jurors reporting on Friday that they were deadlocked on the most serious charges.

Weinstein is still facing rape charges in Los Angeles, with that case set to go to trial sometime this spring.

Today's verdict is of monumental historical significance, as it was allegations against Weinstein that kickstarted the #MeToo movement.

Along with Bill Cosby, the Miramax founder is now one of the most high-profile Hollywood predators to be sent to prison following decades of sexual misconduct.

Like Cosby, Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women, but with most of the allegations, he's been protected by statute of limitations laws or insufficient evidence.

Weinstein has paid out $47 million to his accusers, and he likely hoped that a civil settlement would be sufficient to ameliorate his victims,

But thanks to the bravery of those who testified and the persistence of attorney Gloria Allred, Weinstein was taken to task for his actions.

Weinstein was arrested by the NYPD in May of last year in connection with the Haley and Mann allegations.

His trial was marked by shocking allegations and bizarre twists, such as Mann's claim that Weinstein lacks male genitalia.

No doubt the Los Angeles trial will hold more disturbing accounts of predatory behavior.

But for now, Weinstein's victims can pause to take pride in their historic victory.