Hannah Gosselin Looks SO Grown Up in New Father-Daughter Photo!

While TLC fired Kate Gosselin for exploiting her kids against a judge's orders, Jon doesn't need a court order to let his teens be teens.

In fact, only rarely does he even share photos of Collin or Hannah. But this new father-daughter pic was just too good to hold back!

Hannah Gosselin is famously free from Kate Gosselin's clutches.

While four of her fellow sextuplets are still governed by their awful mother's iron fist, Hannah and Collin live with Jon Gosselin.

He's the first to admit that he made huge mistakes earlier in their lives, and he has now spent years dedicating himself to being the best dad that he can be.

The results can be sweet, including this new photo that Jon shared of him with Hannah, captioned: "#Girldad."

15-year-old Hannah is growing up so quickly, and fans were quick to pile on the praise.

"Truly happy for you all!!" one commenter writes.

Another congratulates Jon and encourages him to "keep up the good work!!!!"

"Love Hannah!! Sure wish your other 4 daughters would start to come around," a fan writes. "Just because they haven’t yet doesn’t mean they won’t!"

"Your children show a true happiness with you!" another follower observes. "Colin looks amazing!"

"She’s so grown up," a fan correctly praises.

Another gushes: "She is growing into quite the beautiful young lady."

Some noted that Hannah strongly resembles both parents, though if she's like most teens, she probably doesn't want to hear that.

Collin had spent a considerable amount of time at some sort of institution on Kate's orders before he was able to come and live with Jon.

His alleged "special need" was simple -- he had his own thoughts and ideas and dreams.

One can only conclude that, to Kate, individuality is the same as defiance.

Hannah, on the other hand, walked away from a lot of money to escape from Kate.

Now, however, nobody's making money from Kate Plus 8, and not merely because it's more like Kate Plus 4 these days.

In recent court proceedings, Kate was forced to divulge that TLC cut her loose after she defied a court order and filmed her kids without a permit.

The judge had agreed with Jon's argument that reality stardom was having an adverse impact upon his children.

Appearing in the occassional family photo is very different from being a full-time reality star when you're a high schooler.

Of course, Jon has also pointed out that Kate's motives in keeping the show on for as long as it was are less than artistic.

He notes that it's always her name in the title.

Jon has argued that Kate essentially used their children like props to keep herself famous -- and rich.

Fighting against the show in court may not endear him to the kids who already don't speak to him, but ... sometimes you have to do what's right.

In the mean time, Hannah and Collin are continuing to heal from their time under Kate.

As anyone can tell you, childhood trauma can take a lifetime to process, but bad habits and unhealthy coping mechanisms can be unlearned.

We continue to wish Hannah and Collin and all six of their siblings the very best.