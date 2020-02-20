Hailey Baldwin: Marrying Justin Bieber Completely Changed Me!

It's only been 14 months since Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber, but a whole lot has changed for the couple in that short time.

The most obvious changes have taken place in Justin's life.

In recent months, Bieber has mounted a musical comeback that's been built on a foundation of total honesty with his fans.

This has involved making some painful confessions.

Last month, Justin revealed that he has Lyme disease, and his time away from the spotlight has involved many difficult medical treatments.

Shortly thereafter Bieber confessed to a drug addiction that he says nearly claimed his life.

These days, Bieber is sober and slowly regaining his health.

And he credits all of his recent progress to his relationship with Baldwin.

But it seems Justin isn't the only one who's been changed for the better by his marriage.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Hailey revealed that she's living a completely different lifestyle these days.

Apparently, when she first got together with the Biebs, the 23-year-old was still at a stage in her life where she was going out every night.

These days, she says nothing could be further from the truth.

“Justin and I are homebodies," Hailey told the magazine.

"When we first got married, I was still coming out of the phase where I liked to always be doing something,” she added.

“But now I’ve realized how much of a luxury it is to just be able to stay in on a Friday night with a fire going."

And it seems Hailey has no regrets about the change in her lifestyle

"Now I will never go back!” she added,

If you've been following Justin's life and career, we probably don't need to tell you how ironic this situation is.

For much of the time that he's been in the spotlight, Bieber was as well-known for his hard-partying lifestyle as he was for his music.

In fact, there many times when his bad behavior received more attention than his music.

These days, he's a married man, and apparently, a stabilizing influence in the life of his young wife.

We hate that Justin had to travel such a hard road to get to where his is today, but we love the person he's become!