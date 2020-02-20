Hailey Baldwin: Marrying Justin Bieber Completely Changed Me!

by at .

It's only been 14 months since Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber, but a whole lot has changed for the couple in that short time.

The most obvious changes have taken place in Justin's life.

Justin Bieber Kisses Hailey Baldwin at Night

In recent months, Bieber has mounted a musical comeback that's been built on a foundation of total honesty with his fans.

This has involved making some painful confessions.

Last month, Justin revealed that he has Lyme disease, and his time away from the spotlight has involved many difficult medical treatments.

Shortly thereafter Bieber confessed to a drug addiction that he says nearly claimed his life.

Hailey Baldwin Wedding Pic

These days, Bieber is sober and slowly regaining his health.

And he credits all of his recent progress to his relationship with Baldwin.

But it seems Justin isn't the only one who's been changed for the better by his marriage.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Hailey revealed that she's living a completely different lifestyle these days.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, PDA for Calvin Klein

Apparently, when she first got together with the Biebs, the 23-year-old was still at a stage in her life where she was going out every night.

These days, she says nothing could be further from the truth.

“Justin and I are homebodies," Hailey told the magazine.

"When we first got married, I was still coming out of the phase where I liked to always be doing something,” she added.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, My Calvins Ad

“But now I’ve realized how much of a luxury it is to just be able to stay in on a Friday night with a fire going."

And it seems Hailey has no regrets about the change in her lifestyle

"Now I will never go back!” she added,

If you've been following Justin's life and career, we probably don't need to tell you how ironic this situation is.

The Biebers

For much of the time that he's been in the spotlight, Bieber was as well-known for his hard-partying lifestyle as he was for his music.

In fact, there many times when his bad behavior received more attention than his music.

These days, he's a married man, and apparently, a stabilizing influence in the life of his young wife.

We hate that Justin had to travel such a hard road to get to where his is today, but we love the person he's become!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber: Married! Again! Get All the Romantic Details!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Justin Bieber Biography

Justin Bieber is Overcome With Anxiety
Justin Bieber is a young, wildly popular singer. He dominated the music world in 2010, earning the most YouTube videos AND becoming the... More »
Born
Birthplace
Ontario, Canada
Full Name
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Photos

Justin Bieber Kisses Hailey Baldwin at Night
Hailey Baldwin Wedding Pic
Justin Bieber for 2020
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, PDA for Calvin Klein
Hailey Baldwin Reveals Wedding Photo
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, My Calvins Ad

Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber Teases HUGE 2020
Justin Bieber Teases HUGE 2020
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Talk It Out in Epic Music Mashup
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Talk It Out in Epic Music Mashup
Justin Bieber: In Treatment for Depression
Justin Bieber: In Treatment for Depression