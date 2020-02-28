Grey's Anatomy Recap: What the Heck Happened to Alex?!?

Now that we know Alex is getting a farewell episode of Grey's Anatomy, Thursday's episode delivered another shock announcement about the M.I.A. character.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that Alex told Jo he was living with his mother while she was sick. While that reason was a good one, there have been seeds of doubt in Jo's mind ever since he left.

It turns out, those doubts were natural instincts for Jo because we now know Alex never arrived at his mother's.

In a truly heartbreaking scene, Jo heard a knock at the door and thought her husband had returned. Instead, it was Link, and Jo said she thought that Alex had ended their relationship.

“I think he did,” Jo said as Link said there was no way he would pull a stunt like that.

Jo continued, “I think he woke up one day and felt the need to escape his life and me. I called his mom. He wasn’t there. He’d never been there. He left me. And I can’t, I can’t, I can’t breathe.”

By the end of the conversation, Jo was in tears, and given that we know Alex is not where he's supposed to be, it's difficult not to worry about him.

Why would he just up and leave his wife, best friend, and everyone else behind unless something was wrong? We know his mother suffered from mental health woes, so there's a chance he could be suffering himself.

Jo recently revealed that Alex was dodging her calls and texts, while Meredith sent him a text. He started typing a message in response but never sent it.

Knowing that Justin Chambers' final episode has already aired also makes things considerably murkier.

While the Alex reveals were the most exciting, they only accounted for a minor part of the episode.

The rest focused on a blizzard hitting Seattle. DeLuca was still a cause for concern as Meredith worried that his mental health was not in a good place.

He decided to go out in the snow to get a liver for a patient. When he returned, his hands were almost completely frozen, meaning the doctors had to act fast to save them.

Despite her arguments with DeLuca, Meredith couldn't help but to be there for him. The fate of his hands was left up in the air, so time will tell whether he will be fine.

There was relationship drama for Teddy. She was concerned about Owen's relationship with Amelia and whether there was still a spark between them.

She took her concerns to her ex-boyfriend, Tom, and to the surprise of everyone, he said she had nothing to worry about. He could have used it as an opportunity to make her doubt her relationship even more.

But he proved he was a good guy.

As if the drama for the Grey's OGs couldn't get any more heartbreaking: Richard revealed that he possibly had Parkinson's disease.

What did you think of all the twists and turns?

