George and Amal Clooney: Separated For MONTHS? Headed For Divorce?!

There's been a lot of talk about Hollywood's few remaining A-list couples in recent weeks.

First, the rumors of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reconciliation reminded the world of a time when power couples ruled the roost in Hollywood.

Shortly thereafter, Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show -- and the sight of an ecstatic Alex Rodriguez recording every second on his phone -- reminded us that such king-and-queen couplings are no longer commonplace.

Throughout this revival, one of the most #CouplesGoals marriages in Hollywood history has been conspicuously absent from tabloid headlines.

Of course, it's easy for George and Amal Clooney to maintain a lower profile than most famous couples.

Her work as a human rights attorney is -- sadly -- not the sort of thing that draws a ton of attention from the mainstream media, and the Clooneys spend much of the year at their villa near Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy.

But a new report indicates that there are darker reasons for the couple's sudden absence.

The claim comes us courtesy of the Australian tabloid Woman's Day.

Perhaps not the world's most reliable source, but bombshell revelations have been uncovered by far more obscure outlets.

The magazine claims that George and Amal have not seen each other in 120 days, and their most recent interactions were far from civil.

Insiders noticed tension between George and Amal during their most recent trip to America last year.

“Even then, you could tell things were tense between them," a source tells Woman's Day.

"Amal seemed very focused on her job as a guest professor at Columbia University, whereas George was on his own path, socializing with his pals and leaving the kids to the nanny when their mum was at work," the insider adds.

"Neither of them seemed happy with the other.”

The source claims that the Clooneys are no happier at home, as Amal hates that George's house is a frequent gathering spot for his many friends.

“Amal can’t think straight in Como. She’s tried to tell George that she finds constantly hosting people exhausting, not to mention disruptive to the kids and distracting to her while she’s trying to work on complex cases," the insider says.

"He doesn’t understand why Amal doesn’t just cut back on her work and enjoy the high life with him."

When George and Amal got married back in 2014, critics argued that the lifestyles of a hardworking lawyer and an A-list movie star were completely incompatible.

In 2017, the Clooneys welcomed twins, and those who know George best say he committed himself to settling down and being a full-time father.

Perhaps now that the kids are a little older, he's returned to his hard-partying ways?

We don't know, but if Woman's Day is to be believed -- again, big if -- it sounds like the Clooneys have hit a serious rough patch.