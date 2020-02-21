Friends Reunion: Actually Confirmed by HBO Max!!!!!!

Grab your lobster, everyone, and put on all of your roommates' clothes.

Because it's time to celebration a television special that has been years in the marking:

HBO Max has announced that a Friends reunion will soon be filmed and made available to watch on its brand new streaming service.

A full 16 years after this beloved NBC sitcom aired its final episode, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will all return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for the unique celebration.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together.

"We are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement on Friday.

He added:

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

Indeed, the unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max on May 20, 2020

We'll give you a moment to mark your calendars...

Concluded Reilly:

It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.

Ben Winston will direct the reunion special and will executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The Friends cast has famously remained very tight over the years.

Cox and Aniston have especially publicized their close friendship.

Minus Perry, they last joined the other series regulars in 2016 for an NBC special that honored legendary TV director James Burrows.

The last time all six actors appeared on screen together was in May 2004 following the Friends finale.

Thsi past October, Aniston posted a new selfie with her sitting with her five castmates at a dinner.

The photograpg caused such a commotion that it temporarily broke Instagram.

She also added a tidbit about her character when Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe asked, “ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???" to which The Morning Show star quickly replied:

“Well we’re on a break."

Friends aired for 10 seasons before its series finale in 2004.

It was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix prior to it being removed from that service early this year.

Alas, as mentioned above, every episode that ever aired will be available on HBO Max in May.

Until the reunion and episodes come to HBO Max in May, TBS announced for the next four weeks every episode of Friends will air on TBS and livestream on the TBS app, weekdays from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., along with a "best of" on digital platforms.