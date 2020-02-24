Drew Carey Breaks Down Over Amie Harwick: She "Didn't Deserve to Die Like She Did"

Drew Carey has opened up in especially great and painful detail about Amie Harwick.

As previously reported, the famous Hollywood sex therapist -- who was engaged to Carey for several months in 2018 -- was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend back on February 15.

She was 38 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Harwick's tragic passing in a press release last week, stating that she died after a fall from a third-floor balcony.

An ex-boyfriend of Harwick's has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is believed to have pushed Harwick after some sort of confrontation.

She and Carey got engaged in January of 2018 and split in November of that same year.

In a subsequent statement, Carey said he was overcome with grief in response to the tragedy.

On Friday’s episode of his Sirius XM show Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out, meanwhile, Carey started to cry almost as soon as the topic of Harwick's death was brought up.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick," said the host, continuing as follows:

“She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around.

"I was so in love with her."

Carey went on to say he often sent the set lists for his Sirius XM program to Harwick throughout their relationship... and that one week he made a special set just for her.

“We would sing the words in each other’s ears," Carey said.

"We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it.

"We would sing to each other.

"All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs.”

Prior to playing the sentimental set for his listeners, Carey reflected on the affection he continued to feel for Harwick, even after the former couple ended its engagement about 18 months ago.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” he said.

“Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

Concluded Carey, who said he's in no shape to return any time soon to The Price is Right:

“I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did. I loved her very much."

Among the songs included in this set?

Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” The “5” Royales’ “Dedicated to the One I Love,” Rascals’ “A Girl Like You,” Herman’s Hermits’ “I’m Into Something Good,” Three Dog Night’s “Old Fashioned Love Song,” and The Damned’s “New Rose."

May Amie Harwick rest in peace.