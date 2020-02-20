Derick Dillard: Does He Ever See His Awful In-Laws?!?

Derick Dillard is not a big fan of his wife's infamous family.

This may be the understatement of the century.

But while Derick has blasted Jim Bob Duggar, in particular, on frequent occasions of late, many observers out there continue to wonder:

Does he actually spend time with his in-laws? Or does he manage to avoid them entirely at this point?

This question was posed this week to Dillard online, as followers try to comprehend the dynamic between Derick, wiife Jill Duggar and the latter's parents, who come across as downriight cruel and evil cult leaders.

“Do you ever see your family? Just curious," one person recently asked Derick, to which he replied simply:

"When we can.”

But what about "Jill’s sisters?" Dillard was then asked, "And all her siblings? [Because] rumors say you don’t have anything to do with them. But I don’t believe a word.”

It does seem pretty clear at this point that Jill and Derick aren't that tight with the Duggars.

And yet Derick swears here that there's at least some relationship between the parties.

“Yes, we try to as much as we can" to see these seemingly terrible people, Dillard responded to this inquiry, as you can see above.

It doesn't sound like Dillard and Jill break bread often with Jim Bob and Michelle, that's for certain; we already know they didn't spend Christmas with the Duggars thiis past December.

Why not?

Perhaps because Dillard has threatened to expose the family for basically being awful, selfish, greedy liars.

On numerous occasions over the past few months, Derick has alleged that Jim Bob lied to his offspring about how much money he was making from TLC and how none of his kids were entitled to any of it.

Dillard has essentially claimed that he and Jill were turned into slave laborers by the latter's father.

He's said that TLC used him and manipulated Jill and that the couple has been wronged time and again and that they were used and abused in general by their time as reality television stars.

And, hey, this may have been the case.

We're not about to defend Jim Bob Duggar here.

But Derick did get fired by the network for an endless array of homophobic remarks he made in the past about Jazz Jennings (and transgender individuals overall) and doesn't exactly seem like the most reliable narrator.

Or like a very fair-minded individual himself, if we're being honest.

Despite all these criticisms, however, Derick claimed just last month that he still loves the Duggars.

But most fans seem to be on to him at this point. They're able to read between the lines.

In reality, he loves to hate the Duggars.

But, then again, don't we all?