Demi Lovato & Machine Gun Kelly: Dating?

When Demi Lovato checked out of rehab back in 2018 she didn't hesitate to re-enter the dating scene.

In fact, it seems she found love while she was still in treatment.

Fans were concerned when Demi started dating Henry Levy, as the couple reportedly met while getting clean in the same facility, and people in recovery are generally discouraged from entering new relationships during their first year of sobriety.

Fortunately, it seems that Lovato and Levy kept it casual, and there was no major drama when they went their separate ways.

These days, Demi is well past her one-year mark and is free to do whatever she wants -- as long as she stays sober.

She can perform at the Grammys or sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl or even have a fling with a tatt-covered rapper.

Yes, according to Radar Online, Demi is dating Machine Gun Kelly.

You might know MGK as the guy who got bodied by Eminem after making inappropriate comments about the hip hop legend's daughter.

Or you might know him as the guy who's often seen following Pete Davidson around in a dead-eyed state.

Needless to say, Kelly doesn't have the most stellar reputation, but he could totally redeem himself by making Demi happy.

Insiders say the alleged couple was spotted partying at Soho House until the wee hours earlier this week.

“They stayed all night and didn’t leave until the early morning. Machine Gun Kelly got the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car,” says one witness.

“When they left, they didn’t say much of a goodbye because it looked like they were meeting up again," the source adds.

"He followed her in his car close to her place and it seemed like the night would continue on from there.”

Yeah, we probably don't need to tell you what's implied by that last part.

“Demi looked very happy with how the evening went. She was all smiles and looked great,” says the source.

Hey, like we said -- if she's happy, we're happy.

But MGK would do well to tread lightly in this scenario.

If he thinks Eminem has a sharp tongue, he'd really be shocked by what Demi fans would have to say if he hurts their girl.