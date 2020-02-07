Darcey Silva Reveals NEW, Hunky Boyfriend: Who is Georgi Rusev?

While it's become clear that Jesse Meester isn't relevant without Darcey Silva, it's clear that the inverse isn't true.

Not only is Darcey returning to 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, but she's already moved on from Tom Brooks to a new, hotter man!

Darcey wouldn't be one of the most recognizable and discussed 90 Day Fiance stars if she didn't know how to keep things fresh.

She is about to appear on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alongside boyfriend Tom Brooks.

In real time, she and Tom are done.

Don't feel too bad, though, because Darcey's new boyfriend is an upgrade. He's not just hotter than Tom -- he's hotter than Jesse, too.

Georgi Rusev is a hunky 32-year-old.

He is originally from Bulgaria, but has been living in the United States for several years.

An aspiring model, Georgi lives in Arlington, Virginia, but frequently travels to population centers like Miami, DC, and Chicago.

He has done modeling work in print and also on various runways. And you can see that he's well-qualified for the work.

Georgi is also a certified masseur with five years of experience under his belt.

He previously worked as a personal fitness trainer, which benefitted not only his body but his massage technique.

It's unclear if this serious hottie ever had Darcey as a client before things turned romantic.

But suffice it to say that, even with what limited information we have at the moment, it's clear that their relationship is far from professional.

If we take a sour and cynical look at what we're sure is a sincere and blossoming romance ...

Darcey obviously benefits because she is not only dating a young, hot dude, she remains relevant in her career.

In fact, fans would not be at all surrpised if she brings Georgi as her next plus one on 90 Day Fiance. He would make her third partner on the show.

As for Georgi, he gets a boost to his name and his image that could really help to make his career as a model.

Darcey Silva is one of the most famous -- and infamous -- stars of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

For ages, her toxic romance with Jesse Meester caught the attention of millions. They were both truly absurd people.

Then, after countless very public fights, they broke up for the last time.

Jesse has more or less faded into obscurity while Darcey has continued on her 90 Day Fiance path.

After striking out with her dreamy Dutch narcissist, Darcey moved on to Tom Brooks.

Tom is British and seemingly more polite and dignified than Jesse.

That doesn't mean that things were any easier.

In addition to being emotionally reserved, Tom made it clear that he was uncomfortable in some ways with Darcey.

Seriously -- in the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days trailer, he turns down a hug from her.

Tom took some vile digs at Darcey's opinion and is currently on a social media hiatus.

That ist ruly for the best, we think.

Maybe Darcey will be more lucky in love -- or whatever -- with Georgi.