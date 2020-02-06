Collin Gosselin Joins Strict Military Program, Makes Fans Worry

Poor Collin Gosselin isn't even allowed to see his family except for his dad and Hannah, thanks to Kate's totalitarian rules.

After his first year of freedom, he's still relearning how to exist in the normal world. And Jon reveals that he's joined a JROTC program.

"Collin is in JROTC," Jon Gosselin recently revealed on the First Class Fatherhood podcast.

JROTC stands for Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, and is a program intended to help minors prepare to join an ROTC program in college.

Jon added: "So he stays pretty active."

While some might join up for some structured exercise, the program can be controversial given its direct ties to the military.

So why did Collin join up?

We suppose that being put through a series of exercises by retired military servicepeople must remind Collin a little of life his his mom.

Much nicer and more nurturing than anyone can imagine Kate being, of course, but still.

That rigid structure must feel like a "relaxing" day at the Kate Gosselin household.

On a more serious note, we all know that Kate sent Collin to an unnamed facility, effectively jailing him.

He missed three years of his life and his siblings' lives that way, and served as an example of anyone who might defy Kate.

Jon has since clarified that Collin does not have any of the alleged "special needs" that Kate claimed.

In late 2018, Jon was finally able to take Collin home from that facility. Collin is now enrolled in school and doing well.

What does this have to do with Collin signing up for a JROTC program?

Sometimes, people who have been institutionalized for extended periods of time will pick up habits from that.

This could mean waking up early, tucking in their sheets and blankets like they do in hotels, or keeping a stricter daily routine.

It could be that Collin was accustomed to structure and feels a need for some of that again.

That said, we may be reading too deeply into it. Maybe his school doesn't have a lot of athletics options that appeal to him.

Football is so notorious for brain injuries that many consider it just a really slow death sentence. Cross Country is competitive.

Some value programs like JROTC because they include fitness training without competition. Plus it can help with a bunch of other skills.

Unless Collin dreams of joining the US military in some capacity, which would be surprising.

ROTC programs and their JROTC affiliates can be controversial, in part because of an emphasis on respecting and obeying authority.

That's useful within the miltiary but widely considered to be creepy elsewhere.

But learning leadership skills, teamwork, and developing communication skills can be worth the inherent weirdness for many.

Besides, maybe Collin has some friends who are part of it and decided to sign up. It's not the actual military -- you can just quit.

It's not clear what the future of JROTC and ROTC programs may be. They were created for military readiness.

New technologies, from predator drones to cyberwarfare, simultanteously strengthen our military while lowering the need for boots on the ground.

But ROTC is designed to train commissioned officers, and may be around for some time yet.

Again, none of this means that Collin is planning a military career.

He's just doing an extracurricular activity that will look good when he applies for college.