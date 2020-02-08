Chris Lopez Refuses to Admit He Got Kailyn Lowry Pregnant

Chris Lopez is now zero for two.

The heretofore little-known social media user has very clearly gotten Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry pregnant on two occasions.

We know all about the first one, of course.

Lopez and Lowry are parents to a son named Lux, a two-year old with whom Lopez occasionally spends some time as a dad.

Chris has admitted to this fatherhood in the past, while Lowry has talked openly about the fact that Lopez is Lux's father, even saying at one point that she was in love with the guy.

She hasn't sang such a positive tune about Lopez in awhile, however.

Lowry, however, has come out and made a somewhat shocking announcement:

She's pregnant! Again! With Lopez's child! Again!

Kailyn did not actually name Lopez upon confirming this news last week, simply writing the following on Instagram:

We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!

I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.

Lowry included the above picture with this statement and added:

"This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

She then made a lot of money by rambling on about the app called "Peanut."

Despite not citing her baby daddy in this announcement, there had been rumors for week that Lopez was the man whose sperm fertilized Lowry's egg and she has not denied this very strong allegation.

Lopez, in fact, confirmed it on his own a few days ago...

... in the most disgusting way possible.

As summarized below, Lopez referred to Lowry as the "B Word" and even told followers that she was pregnant with a boy late this past week, stunning basically anyone with a shred of human decency.

So that was his first failed attempt at addressing the situation.

And here comes his second:

Earlier today, Lopez was asked by an Instagram follower whether he was having another baby, to which Chris replied:

Y’all know my life better than me, I should probably be asking y’all LOL.

At least he didn't trash his lover as a "b-tch" this time around, but it would have been nice to acknowledge the pregnancy and even seem a tad bit excited about it, no?

Not long before telling the world she was expecting her fourth child, Lowry said on a podcast that Lopez has no relationship with Lux. He and Lowry really don't co-parent at all.

The whole thing is really pretty sad, in our opinion, considering a baby is about to come into the world that doesn't seem particularly wanted.

We even heard that Lowry thought about having an abortion after learning of the news.

Learn more about that decision below and then join us is keeping this unborn child in your thoughts. He or she will need all the support he or she can get.